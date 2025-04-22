Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

From Marco van Basten to Owen Hargreaves 8 iconic football careers that ended early due to injuries

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

From Marco van Basten to Owen Hargreaves, some of the great footballers had to drop the curtains on their illustrious career early due to injuries.

Author Avatar
Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

From Marco van Basten to Owen Hargreaves, some of the great footballers had to drop the curtains on their illustrious career early due to injuries.

Aditya Pimpale profile image
by Aditya Pimpale
by Aditya Pimpale
From Marco van Basten to Owen Hargreaves 8 iconic football careers that ended early due to injuries
From Marco van Basten to Owen Hargreaves 8 iconic football careers that ended early due to injuries
Eduardo da Silva
8. Eduardo da Silva - Broken leg and dislocation
1/8

8. Eduardo da Silva - Broken leg and dislocation

Although Eduardo returned to playing, his career trajectory was forever changed after a brutal tackle in 2008. He never fully regained his explosive form.

Ledley King
7. Ledley King - Chronic knee problems (no cartilage)
2/8

7. Ledley King - Chronic knee problems (no cartilage)

Despite being a top-class defender for Tottenham and England, King could barely train due to his knee issues and retired early at 31.

Owen Hargreaves
6. Owen Hargreaves - Patellar tendinitis and multiple surgeries
3/8

6. Owen Hargreaves - Patellar tendinitis and multiple surgeries

Though he didn’t retire immediately, Hargreaves' career was drastically shortened due to severe knee issues. He made a few late comebacks but never reached his peak again.

Advertisment
Sebastian Deisler
5. Sebastián Deisler - Repeated knee injuries and depression
4/8

5. Sebastián Deisler - Repeated knee injuries and depression

Touted as one of Germany’s brightest talents, Deisler struggled with constant injuries and mental health issues. He retired at 27.

Luc Nilis
4. Luc Nilis - Double leg fracture
5/8

4. Luc Nilis - Double leg fracture

The Belgian striker suffered a career-ending injury just a few games into his Aston Villa spell in 2000 after a collision with a goalkeeper. He nearly lost his leg due to infection.

Ryan Mason
3. Ryan Mason - Skull fracture
6/8

3. Ryan Mason - Skull fracture

Mason clashed heads with Gary Cahill in 2017. After emergency surgery and a long recovery, he was advised to retire in 2018 at age 26.

Advertisment
Dean Ashton
2. Dean Ashton - Ankle fracture
7/8

2. Dean Ashton - Ankle fracture

After a training ground injury while on England duty in 2006, Ashton never fully recovered. He retired at just 26 due to ongoing pain and complications.

Marco van Basten
1. Marco van Basten - Chronic ankle problems
8/8

1. Marco van Basten - Chronic ankle problems

Considered one of the best strikers ever, van Basten was forced to retire at just 28 due to recurring ankle injuries. Despite multiple surgeries, he never recovered fully.

Owen Hargreaves Dean Ashton Marco van Basten
Aditya Pimpale profile image
by Aditya Pimpale
by Aditya Pimpale
Advertisment
Subscribe