From Marco van Basten to Owen Hargreaves 8 iconic football careers that ended early due to injuries

8. Eduardo da Silva - Broken leg and dislocation
Although Eduardo returned to playing, his career trajectory was forever changed after a brutal tackle in 2008. He never fully regained his explosive form.
7. Ledley King - Chronic knee problems (no cartilage)
Despite being a top-class defender for Tottenham and England, King could barely train due to his knee issues and retired early at 31.
6. Owen Hargreaves - Patellar tendinitis and multiple surgeries
Though he didn’t retire immediately, Hargreaves' career was drastically shortened due to severe knee issues. He made a few late comebacks but never reached his peak again.
5. Sebastián Deisler - Repeated knee injuries and depression
Touted as one of Germany’s brightest talents, Deisler struggled with constant injuries and mental health issues. He retired at 27.
4. Luc Nilis - Double leg fracture
The Belgian striker suffered a career-ending injury just a few games into his Aston Villa spell in 2000 after a collision with a goalkeeper. He nearly lost his leg due to infection.
3. Ryan Mason - Skull fracture
Mason clashed heads with Gary Cahill in 2017. After emergency surgery and a long recovery, he was advised to retire in 2018 at age 26.
2. Dean Ashton - Ankle fracture
After a training ground injury while on England duty in 2006, Ashton never fully recovered. He retired at just 26 due to ongoing pain and complications.
1. Marco van Basten - Chronic ankle problems
Considered one of the best strikers ever, van Basten was forced to retire at just 28 due to recurring ankle injuries. Despite multiple surgeries, he never recovered fully.