From Mahatma Gandhi to Princess Diana: Funerals that moved the masses

Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:03 PM(IST)

As the world mourns the late Queen Elizabeth II, we look at some of the funerals of other beloved public figures and royals whose death plunged the masses into mourning.

Mahatma Gandhi

The death of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Indian nation who was assassinated on January 30, 1948, by a Hindu nationalist in New Delhi, sent India into shock.

Huge crowds queued to see the body of the man affectionately known as Gandhiji laid out at his home and showered it in rose petals as it was being removed for cremation.

His ashes were then taken by train to the banks of the Ganges River, where an estimated two million people of all castes waited to see them being consigned to the holy waters.

In line with his wishes, some of Gandhi's ashes were scattered in other sacred rivers and in the sea.

