From macho man to animal lover: Many shades of Vladimir Putin's life

Wishes for Putin

In Russia, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill said that Putin's rule over Russia was preordained by God. "God put you in power so that you could perform a service of special importance and of great responsibility for the fate of the country and the people entrusted to your care," the patriarch said.

Apart from wishing the Russian president, Kirill praised Putin for "transforming the image of Russia, strengthening its sovereignty and its defence capability, protecting its national interests." Kirill wished "health and a long life" to the Russian leader who has been in power for more than 20 years.

(Photograph:Reuters)