  From M51 to RS-28 Sarmat: World's 7 longest-range missiles that can hit targets more than 5,000 km away

From M51 to RS-28 Sarmat: World’s 7 longest-range missiles that can hit targets more than 5,000 km away

Published: Aug 08, 2025, 18:08 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 18:08 IST

From Russia’s deadly RS-28 Sarmat to France's M51, several countries have developed long-range ballistic missiles with a range of more than 5000 km to protect themselves if an intercontinental war occurs. So, let's have a look at the top seven longest-range missiles in the world.

7. M51 – France
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

7. M51 – France

The M51 missiles of France, which can also be launched from submarines, can strike targets up to 10,000 km away and carry several nuclear warheads.

6. Trident II (D5) – USA/UK
2 / 7
(Photograph: X/@Bricktop_NAFO)

6. Trident II (D5) – USA/UK

The United Kingdom and the United States both use the Trident II missile, and it is an essential component of their nuclear defence as it can carry several warheads with high accuracy targeting around 12,000 km.

5. Hwasong-17 – North Korea
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Hwasong-17 – North Korea

The Hwasong-17 is a North Korean two-stage, liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile with an estimated 15,000 km range. With this range it can hit with nuclear weapons to the US mainland.

4. Minuteman III – USA
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Minuteman III – USA

The land-based Minuteman III missile of the USA has an ability to target a range of 13,000 kilometres. It is famous for being accurate, dependable, and quick, as it has undergone several updates.

3. DF-41 – China
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

3. DF-41 – China

This is the longest-range missile of China, which can travel up to 15,000 kilometres and can launch multiple nuclear warheads simultaneously. Surprisingly, this missile can also hit the mainland of the USA.

2. R-36M (Satan) – Russia
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

2. R-36M (Satan) – Russia

The R-36M is an older but incredibly potent Russian missile that is highly destructive, as it can carry big nuclear warheads up to a 16,000-kilometre range.

1. RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) – Russia
7 / 7
(Photograph: X/@Sentletse)

1. RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) – Russia

With an 18,000 km range, the RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) missile of Russia stands as the most powerful missile in the world. This missile is designed to escape all current defence systems and can carry multiple nuclear warheads.

