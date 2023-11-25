From 'London' to 'Y', the unusual celebrity kids names we have heard

| Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Over the years, celebrities and their weird habit of picking unusual names for their kids have become a major talk of the world. Whether it's Elon Musk, who grabbed the attention of millions around the world after he named his son X Æ A-12 pronounced as Kyle, and years later he named his daughter 'Y'. Most recently, Paris Hilton has announced that she has welcomed her second child, a baby girl. And like her name that is after the France capital, the diva has decided to keep her daughter's name after the picturesque city of London. Here we have compiled a list of weird celebrity kids' names, take a look

Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum in 2021.

Paris Hilton surprised the entire world as she announced the arrival of her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Carter Reum. However, what caught the attention of netizens was the unique name she had given to her daughter. The reality star has named her after the capital and largest city of England, London.

Audio Science

The mother of two, Shannyn Sossamon named her elder son Audio Science. The actress defended her choice of name and has explained before,"We wanted a word, not a name, so my boyfriend read through the dictionary three or four times and then we name our boy Audio Science.

X Æ A-12

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and the musician Grimes have had a second child, a girl they named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk -- although the parents will mostly call her Y. Before this, the birth of their first child, a boy born in May 2020, was followed closely in the press -- notably because of the choice of name: X Æ A-12, or more simply, X.

India

Chris Hemsworth, whose daughter name is India, and also holds the country in a special place in his heart. In an interview, Hemsworth revealed the reason behind naming his daughter after the country, "My wife spent lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from."

Stormi

We all have to wonder how and why Kylie Jenner decided on the name. 'Stormi', but now the couple have named their newborn son Wolf - and we are waiting for Jenner and Scott's story's behind putting this name. Explaining the name, Kylie Jenner said, "I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad (Travis Scott) insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us", "and then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name so named her Stormi."

Blue Ivy

Beyonce and Jay-Z are one of Hollywood’s most prominent power couples. The two named their daughter Blue Ivy raising eyebrows at the meaning behind the name at the time. The singer posted an excerpt from the novel 'A Field Guide to Getting Lost' by Rebecca Solnit. That post explains the importance of the colour blue and gives us reason why they named their daughter after the colour.

Apple

'Avengers' actor Gwyneth Paltrow shocked everyone after she kept her daughter's name 'Apple'. Some time after the delivery, she revealed that it was her baby's father's idea. She said that when she was pregnant, her daddy said, "If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple."

Pilot Inspektor

Actor Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf named their son 'Pilot Inspektor'. The couple took inspiration from a song by indie-rockers.

Cricket

Busy Philipps is a mom of two daughters: Birdie Leigh, 9, and Cricket Pearl 5. She recently shared how her small one got her unique name. Basically it was her sister Birdie and father Marc's idea.

North, Saint, Cicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a different taste when it comes to naming their children. In the first instance, they get inspired by the map and kept their eldest daughter's name North with her full name becoming North West while one of the younger ones is named after the city Chicago.

