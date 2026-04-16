/From London to New York to Australia: A year of deadly attacks on synagogues

What started as a joyful Hanukkah gathering in Sydney turned into one of the deadliest antisemitic attacks of the year. An assailant targeted a Jewish celebration, killing multiple people and injuring several others. Though not confined within a synagogue building, the attack was part of a broader pattern of violence against Jewish communities. Australia, often seen as relatively insulated from such incidents, was left shaken. The tragedy sparked national mourning and urgent calls for stronger protections around Jewish events and places of worship across the country.