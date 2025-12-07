/From Lite to Naval Iron Beam: Inside Israel’s revolutionary high energy laser weapon system

Israel’s Iron Beam programme, first revealed in 2014, has completed more than ten years of development and is now approaching delivery of its first operational laser system. According to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the programme details outlined on its official website, the Iron Beam weapon system is positioned to become the world’s first operational high-energy laser air-defence system. Its development has expanded into a full family of variants, including the 100kW Iron Beam, the mobile Iron Beam-M, the lighter 10kW Lite Beam, and a naval configuration. Each of the above mentioned version is designed to deliver rapid, precise and highly cost-effective interception across different platforms and deployment environments.