/From Lite to Naval Iron Beam: Inside Israel’s revolutionary high energy laser weapon system

Each version is designed to deliver rapid, precise and highly cost-effective interception across different platforms and deployment environments.
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)
A Decade of Development Moves to Deployment
Israel’s Iron Beam programme, first revealed in 2014, has completed more than ten years of development and is now approaching delivery of its first operational laser system. According to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the programme details outlined on its official website, the Iron Beam weapon system is positioned to become the world’s first operational high-energy laser air-defence system. Its development has expanded into a full family of variants, including the 100kW Iron Beam, the mobile Iron Beam-M, the lighter 10kW Lite Beam, and a naval configuration. Each of the above mentioned version is designed to deliver rapid, precise and highly cost-effective interception across different platforms and deployment environments.
Core Capability: A 100kW-Class Laser Weapon System
Rafael describes the primary Iron Beam unit as a '100kW class High Energy Laser Weapon System,' which is capable of engaging threats from a range of hundreds of metres up to multiple kilometres. It neutralises targets with pinpoint accuracy, engaging at the speed of light and causing minimal collateral damage. The system forms part of a multi-layered air-defence network and integrates with a variety of platforms, according to Rafael’s technical specifications.
Iron Beam-M
The Iron Beam-M variant extends the technology to mobile platforms. Rafael describes it as a '50kW-plus' class high-energy laser system equipped with a 250mm aperture beam director and adaptive optics for stabilisation. Designed for integration on ISO-pallets, trucks and armoured vehicles, Iron Beam-M brings high-efficiency laser interception to manoeuvring ground forces, preserving the near-zero cost-per-intercept advantage. It provides fast deployment, flexible operation from the vehicle or remotely.
Lite Beam
The Lite Beam is the lightest member of the Iron Beam family, a 10kW-class system designed for vehicles including 4×4s, 6×6, 8×8 carriers and tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs). Lite Beam can neutralise up to ten low-altitude threats simultaneously, including small UAVs and drone swarms, by focusing heat on a coin-sized point. It retains the family’s unlimited magazine and almost zero interception cost, making it suitable for urban and open-terrain operations.
Naval Iron Beam
The Naval Iron Beam variant adapts the 100kW laser system for maritime defence. This variant protects ships and naval assets against a wide array of current and emerging threats at ranges from a few hundred yards to several kilometres. With near-zero interception cost and unlimited magazine capacity, it can be integrated with Rafael’s C-Dome naval defence system or operate as a standalone module.
Shared Technologies Across the Family
Across all variants, Rafael highlights technologies such as coherent beam combination, multifunction beam directors, rapid retargeting and adaptive optics. These enable extended tracking, high stabilisation and the ability to neutralise multiple threats quickly and precisely. Remote operator consoles connected via data links allow flexible deployment in diverse operational environments.
A Versatile Family for Layered Defence
The Iron Beam family is designed to slot into multi-layered air defence architectures, offering scalable power levels, platform flexibility and extremely low per-engagement cost. From fixed installations to naval decks and mobile ground units, the family represents a diversified approach to directed-energy air defence built over decades of development.