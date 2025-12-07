LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Lite to Naval Iron Beam: Inside Israel’s revolutionary high energy laser weapon system

From Lite to Naval Iron Beam: Inside Israel’s revolutionary high energy laser weapon system

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 18:07 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 18:07 IST

Each version is designed to deliver rapid, precise and highly cost-effective interception across different platforms and deployment environments.

A Decade of Development Moves to Deployment
1 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

A Decade of Development Moves to Deployment

Israel’s Iron Beam programme, first revealed in 2014, has completed more than ten years of development and is now approaching delivery of its first operational laser system. According to Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the programme details outlined on its official website, the Iron Beam weapon system is positioned to become the world’s first operational high-energy laser air-defence system. Its development has expanded into a full family of variants, including the 100kW Iron Beam, the mobile Iron Beam-M, the lighter 10kW Lite Beam, and a naval configuration. Each of the above mentioned version is designed to deliver rapid, precise and highly cost-effective interception across different platforms and deployment environments.

Core Capability: A 100kW-Class Laser Weapon System
2 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Core Capability: A 100kW-Class Laser Weapon System

Rafael describes the primary Iron Beam unit as a '100kW class High Energy Laser Weapon System,' which is capable of engaging threats from a range of hundreds of metres up to multiple kilometres. It neutralises targets with pinpoint accuracy, engaging at the speed of light and causing minimal collateral damage. The system forms part of a multi-layered air-defence network and integrates with a variety of platforms, according to Rafael’s technical specifications.

Iron Beam-M
3 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Iron Beam-M

The Iron Beam-M variant extends the technology to mobile platforms. Rafael describes it as a '50kW-plus' class high-energy laser system equipped with a 250mm aperture beam director and adaptive optics for stabilisation. Designed for integration on ISO-pallets, trucks and armoured vehicles, Iron Beam-M brings high-efficiency laser interception to manoeuvring ground forces, preserving the near-zero cost-per-intercept advantage. It provides fast deployment, flexible operation from the vehicle or remotely.

Lite Beam
4 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Lite Beam

The Lite Beam is the lightest member of the Iron Beam family, a 10kW-class system designed for vehicles including 4×4s, 6×6, 8×8 carriers and tracked Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs). Lite Beam can neutralise up to ten low-altitude threats simultaneously, including small UAVs and drone swarms, by focusing heat on a coin-sized point. It retains the family’s unlimited magazine and almost zero interception cost, making it suitable for urban and open-terrain operations.

Naval Iron Beam
5 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Naval Iron Beam

The Naval Iron Beam variant adapts the 100kW laser system for maritime defence. This variant protects ships and naval assets against a wide array of current and emerging threats at ranges from a few hundred yards to several kilometres. With near-zero interception cost and unlimited magazine capacity, it can be integrated with Rafael’s C-Dome naval defence system or operate as a standalone module.

Shared Technologies Across the Family
6 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Shared Technologies Across the Family

Across all variants, Rafael highlights technologies such as coherent beam combination, multifunction beam directors, rapid retargeting and adaptive optics. These enable extended tracking, high stabilisation and the ability to neutralise multiple threats quickly and precisely. Remote operator consoles connected via data links allow flexible deployment in diverse operational environments.

A Versatile Family for Layered Defence
7 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

A Versatile Family for Layered Defence

The Iron Beam family is designed to slot into multi-layered air defence architectures, offering scalable power levels, platform flexibility and extremely low per-engagement cost. From fixed installations to naval decks and mobile ground units, the family represents a diversified approach to directed-energy air defence built over decades of development.

Trending Photo

What are Tamir missiles and why does Israel rely on them for Iron Dome System?
6

What are Tamir missiles and why does Israel rely on them for Iron Dome System?

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most centuries in ODIs
5

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most centuries in ODIs

Who is Lando Norris? The new 'Formula 1' world champion, who ended the reign of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi
7

Who is Lando Norris? The new 'Formula 1' world champion, who ended the reign of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

From F-35 Lightning II Programme to Manhattan Project: 10 most expensive defence projects in human history
10

From F-35 Lightning II Programme to Manhattan Project: 10 most expensive defence projects in human history

Bigg Boss 19: All housemates' salaries per week: Who earns the highest and who charges the least? Full details inside
19

Bigg Boss 19: All housemates' salaries per week: Who earns the highest and who charges the least? Full details inside