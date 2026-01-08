/From Liquid Fuel to ‘Doomsday’ Tech: How DPRK missile technology has evolved over the past decade

Over the past decade, North Korea has transformed its missile programme from unreliable, liquid-fuelled rockets to advanced, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Shifting from liquid to solid fuel for faster deployment.
In July 2017, North Korea successfully tested the Hwasong-14, its first intercontinental ballistic missile. BBC News reported that this liquid-fuelled rocket demonstrated a potential range of over 10,000 kilometres, proving for the first time that Pyongyang could theoretically strike parts of the United States.
Just months later in November 2017, the regime tested the larger Hwasong-15. According to 38 North, this missile flew for 53 minutes and reached an altitude of 4,475 kilometres, confirming a capability to hit any city on the US mainland with a heavy warhead.
Following failed diplomatic summits in 2019, Pyongyang unveiled the KN-23, a short-range ballistic missile resembling the Russian Iskander. Reuters notes this solid-fuel weapon flies at lower altitudes and can manoeuvre in flight, making it significantly harder for South Korean defences to intercept.
First displayed in 2020 and tested in 2022, the Hwasong-17 is the world’s largest road-mobile liquid-fuel ICBM. Experts state its massive size allows it to carry Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs), enabling a single launch to strike several targets simultaneously.
In 2021, North Korea claimed to test its first hypersonic missile, the Hwasong-8. State media KCNA stated the warhead detached and glided at five times the speed of sound, aiming to render traditional missile defence systems obsolete through unpredictable flight paths.
A major milestone occurred in 2023 with the launch of the Hwasong-18, the country’s first solid-fuel ICBM. Unlike liquid-fuel rockets that take hours to fuel, this missile can be rolled out and fired in minutes, giving enemies almost no warning time.
Moving beyond weapons, North Korea placed its first spy satellite, Malligyong-1, into orbit in late 2023 using ballistic technology. The US Space Force confirmed the launch, which Kim Jong Un claims provides real-time surveillance of US and South Korean military movements.