From Laura Wolvaardt to Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 highest individual scores in World Cup knockouts (Overall)

From Laura Wolvaardt to Harmanpreet Kaur, here is a look at the five highest individual scores in World Cup knockouts. The list features some of the greats of the game, including Aussie greats Alyssa Healy, Adam Gilchrist and Nat Sciver-Brunt.
In the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur produced one of the greatest innings in women’s cricket history, scoring a sensational 171* off just 115 balls. Coming in under pressure with India struggling at 35 for 2, Harmanpreet unleashed a breathtaking display of power hitting, smashing 20 fours and 7 towering sixes.
In the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup final against England, Alyssa Healy produced a historic and match-winning knock of 170 runs off just 138 balls, guiding Australia to a commanding victory and their seventh World Cup crown. Opening the innings, Healy dominated from the start, displaying flawless timing and elegant stroke play as she tore apart the English bowling attack.
In the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal against England, Laura Wolvaardt played a stunning knock of 169 runs, showcasing her class and composure under immense pressure. Opening the innings for South Africa, Wolvaardt anchored the batting lineup with elegance and authority, mixing graceful drives with powerful strokes to all parts of the ground.
In the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Sri Lanka, Adam Gilchrist delivered a breathtaking innings of 149 runs off just 104 balls, leading Australia to a dominant victory and their third consecutive World Cup title. Opening the innings, Gilchrist attacked from the outset, dismantling the Sri Lankan bowlers with trademark aggression and precision.
In the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup final against Australia, Nat Sciver-Brunt produced a brilliant unbeaten 148* off just 121 balls, showcasing immense skill and determination in a high-pressure chase. Coming in with England in trouble early on, Sciver-Brunt played a lone battle, counterattacking with elegance and power against a world-class Australian bowling attack.