/From launch to re-entry: How astronaut meals are tailored on Artemis II mission

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lifted off from Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 6:35 pm EDT on Wednesday, sending four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft on a planned mission around the Moon and back. More than five decades after humans last travelled beyond Earth orbit, Artemis II marks a return to deep space with a 10-day flight. Onboard are Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. Alongside propulsion and navigation, the mission is also testing a critical but less visible system: how astronauts eat in deep space.