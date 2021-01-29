From Larry King to Tanya Roberts: Stars we've lost in 2021

Actress Cicely Tyson, who specialized in portraying strong Black women caught up in life`s struggles during a 60-year career that earned her three Emmys and a Tony Award, died on January 29 at age 96. No cause of death was given.
Cloris Leachman
American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for 'The Last Picture Show,' died on January 27 at the age of 94. The actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.
Larry King
The iconic talk show host Larry King, an American broadcaster, an interviewer, and one of the most recognisable figures on US television died on January 23 at the age of 87. King had been battling Covid-19 for weeks and had suffered several health problems in recent years.
Marion Ramsey
Broadway actor Marion Ramsey, known for portraying the role of Officer Laverne Hooks in the `Policy Academy` franchise passed away on January 7 at the age of 73. Ramsey died in her Los Angeles home.
Tanya Roberts
A day after she was incorrectly declared dead, former Bond girl Tanya Roberts died due to a urinary tract infection on January 4. She was 65.
Roberts was best known for playing Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film 'A View To A Kill' and Midge Pinciotti on 'That `70s Show'.
Gerry Marsden
Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of 'You`ll Never Walk Alone' became the thunderously sung anthem for Liverpool Football Club, has died at the age of 78 on January 3.
Mira Furlan
Actor Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series `Lost` and `Babylon 5,` passed away on January 20. She was 65.
PatLoud
Pat Loud, known for appearing on `An American Family,` has died at the age of 94. The actor passed away peacefully in her sleep of natural causes.
Phil Spector
Rock producer Phil Spector, who changed the sound of pop music in the 1960s with his 'Wall of Sound' recordings and was convicted of murder for the 2003 murder of a Hollywood actress, has died at age 81 of COVID-19.
Barbara Shelley
Barbara Shelley aka the Queen of Hammer, was best known for appearing in horror movies produced by Hammer Films. She died on January 3 at the age of 88.