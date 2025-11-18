From Lalu family feud to Thackeray brothers - 10 biggest political breakups in India

The Lalu family feud erupted after RJD’s poor Bihar poll performance, with daughter Rohini Acharya accusing brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides—Sanjay Yadav and Rameez—of harassment, sidelining her, and forcing her to take blame for the defeat. Rohini quit politics and declared she was “disowning” her family. Several sisters left the Patna residence, while Tej Pratap backed Rohini. Despite the turmoil, Tejashwi became Leader of Opposition. As this feud deepens, here's a look at other political family feuds in India