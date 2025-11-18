From Lalu family feud to Thackeray brothers - 10 biggest political breakups in India

India has witnessed several major political family splits, from the current Lalu Yadav feud involving Rohini and Tejashwi, to the Thackeray clash between Uddhav and Raj. Succession battles has shaped breakups across dynasties like the Yadavs, Thackerays, Karunanidhis, and more.
The Lalu family feud erupted after RJD’s poor Bihar poll performance, with daughter Rohini Acharya accusing brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aides—Sanjay Yadav and Rameez—of harassment, sidelining her, and forcing her to take blame for the defeat. Rohini quit politics and declared she was “disowning” her family. Several sisters left the Patna residence, while Tej Pratap backed Rohini. Despite the turmoil, Tejashwi became Leader of Opposition. As this feud deepens, here's a look at other political family feuds in India
The Thackeray family feud centers on cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. Raj, once seen as Bal Thackeray’s political heir, broke away in 2006 after feeling sidelined in the Shiv Sena. He formed the MNS, triggering a long-running rivalry marked by competing leadership claims, ideological clashes, and electoral battles in Maharashtra.
The Mulayam Singh Yadav family feud peaked when Akhilesh Yadav clashed with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over control of the Samajwadi Party. Mulayam tried to mediate but was sidelined as Akhilesh took charge in 2017. Power struggles, party symbol disputes, and personal rifts deepened the divide between Akhilesh and Shivpal
The Karunanidhi family feud revolves around succession battles within the DMK. Tensions rose between sons M.K. Stalin and MK Alagiri over who would inherit Karunanidhi’s political legacy. Alagiri’s open rebellion, attacks on party leadership, and eventual expulsion deepened the rift, while Stalin consolidated control, becoming DMK president after Karunanidhi’s death.
The YSR family feud emerged after the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, splitting political loyalties between his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter Y.S. Sharmila. Once close allies, they drifted apart as Jagan led the YSRCP while Sharmila launched her own party, publicly disagreeing over strategy, leadership, and political identity.
The K. Chandrashekar Rao family feud centers on internal tensions within the BRS after its electoral setbacks. Discontent reportedly grew between KCR’s son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao over leadership, influence, and succession. While the family maintains unity publicly, rivalry over control of the party has fueled ongoing speculation.