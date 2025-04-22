From Lalit Modi to Rohman Shawl: All men Sushmita Sen has dated

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen dated for three years. They came close when they were shooting for the film 'Karma and Holi’, which came out in the year 2009. Back then, Sushmita was a well-established and known face in the Hindi film industry, but Randeep was a newbie. But still, they made their love public and were spotted together hand in hand on several outings. However, unfortunately, things didn't last long between them and three years after staying together, the couple got separated, and the ending was not good. Later, Randeep, in an interview, said, ''The break-up was the best thing that happened to me.''