From Lalit Modi to Rohman Shawl: All men Sushmita Sen has dated

Rohman Shawl
In December 2022, Sushmita Sen announced her break-up with model Rohman Shawl after dating him for almost four years. Sushmita and Shawl started dating in the year 2018, and the former couple were quite open about their relationship on social media platforms - from spending time together in the Covid-19 lockdown, to their travel stories among others.
Lalit Modi
Back in July 2022, IPL founder Lalit Modi shocked everyone when he made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official by sharing a bunch of intimate photos of the actress. However, their romance was short-lived.
Vikram Bhatt
Sushmita Sen and Vikram Bhatt started dating in the year 1996 when Sen was shooting for her debut movie 'Dastak', written by Vikram and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Romance started brewing between the two while working on the film together. At that time, Bhatt was married. But soon after their relationship became public, Vikram's marriage to his then-wife Aditi Bhatt came to an end. However, things between Sushmita and Vikram also didn't last long, and they also called it quits after a few years.
Wasim Akram
Many reports claim that Sushmita has also dated Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram in the past. They came close when they worked together on a reality show titled 'Ek Khiladi Ek Hasseena' However, Sen has always refuted the claims by saying they are only good friends.
Mudassar Aziz
Sushmita Sen also had a relationship with director Mudassar Aziz after he directed Sen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gay'. However, the couple broke up soon. Later in an interview, Aziz said that his much-publicised relationship with Sen affected his relations with his family.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda and Sushmita Sen dated for three years. They came close when they were shooting for the film 'Karma and Holi’, which came out in the year 2009. Back then, Sushmita was a well-established and known face in the Hindi film industry, but Randeep was a newbie. But still, they made their love public and were spotted together hand in hand on several outings. However, unfortunately, things didn't last long between them and three years after staying together, the couple got separated, and the ending was not good. Later, Randeep, in an interview, said, ''The break-up was the best thing that happened to me.''
Ritik Bhasin
Sen also had a long relationship with the businessman and owner of Orion Entertainment, Ritik Bhasin. Like all her past relationships, this one was also quite open and they stayed together for four years