From KL Rahul to Virat Kohli five batters to score fastest 5000 IPL runs

1. KL Rahul – 130 Innings
India’s KL Rahul currently holds the record for fastest 5000 runs in the IPL having achieved the feat in 130 innings. Earlier, Rahul also became the fastest Indian and third-fastest player overall in IPL to hit 200 sixes.
2. David Warner – 135 Innings
Australia’s David Warner has scored the fastest 5000 runs in IPL history for a foreign player, having amassed the tally in 135 innings. He also holds the record for most IPL runs by a foreign player and also won IPL 2016 with SunRisers Hyderabad.
3. Virat Kohli – 157 Innings
A legend of the game, Virat Kohli completed 5000 IPL runs in 157 innings and remains a one-club wonder. Kohli at the time of writing holds the record for most runs by an Indian batter in IPL history and has multiple accolades to his name.
4. AB de Villiers – 161 Innings
AB de Villiers also makes the cut having completed 5000 IPL runs in 161 innings. The South African represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and helped the former reach the 2016 final.
5. Shikhar Dhawan – 168 Innings
India’s Shikhar Dhawan is also on the list as he completed his 5000 runs in 168 innings. He played for several franchises including Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad during an illustrious career in the IPL.