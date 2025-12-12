/From KL Rahul to Virat Kohli, 5 batters fastest to 5000 IPL runs

From KL Rahul to Virat Kohli here is a look at five batters fastest to 5000 IPL runs. The illustrious list also features iconic names like David Warner, AB de Villiers and Shikhar Dhawan.
KL Rahul reached the milestone of 5,000 IPL runs in just 130 innings, making him the fastest batter in the tournament’s history to achieve the feat. Renowned for his remarkable consistency and elegant stroke play, Rahul has been a run-scoring machine across seasons, adapting seamlessly to different roles—whether as an aggressive opener or an anchor.
David Warner became one of the fastest batters to reach 5,000 IPL runs, achieving the landmark in 135 innings, a testament to his explosive yet consistent run-scoring ability. As one of the league’s most dominant overseas players, Warner has combined power, aggression, and tactical acumen to shape numerous innings at the top of the order.
Virat Kohli reached the 5,000-run mark in the IPL in 157 innings, showcasing his remarkable longevity, consistency, and class in the tournament. As the backbone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for over a decade, Kohli has mastered the art of pacing an innings—switching seamlessly between steady accumulation and aggressive stroke play.
AB de Villiers reached 5,000 IPL runs in 161 innings, underlining his status as one of the most dynamic and influential batters the league has ever seen. Renowned for his 360-degree stroke play and unmatched ability to dominate attacks under pressure, de Villiers consistently delivered game-changing performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Shikhar Dhawan reached 5,000 IPL runs in 168 innings, showcasing his reliability and longevity as one of the league’s most consistent top-order performers. Known for his elegant stroke play, sharp timing, and ability to anchor innings, Dhawan has been a pillar of stability for multiple franchises over the years.