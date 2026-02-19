/From Kirik Party to The Girlfriend: A look at Rashmika Mandanna's top Telugu and Kannada hits

Rashmika Mandanna is a prolific Indian actress who has delivered several box office hits in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. Known for hit films like Kirik Party, Yajamana, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Pushpa.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
In the Telugu romantic action drama, Rashmika Mandanna plays Lily. The movie follows an intense love story between Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda) and Lily. Bobby was dealing with his anger issues, which stopped after being united with Lily.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the action comedy, the actress plays Samskruthi, the love interest of Army Major Ajay Krishna (Mahesh Babu), who travels to Kurnool on a secret mission. He steps in to protect his colleague's family from a corrupt MLA and his goons.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the most acclaimed Telugu action thrillers features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie focuses on a labourer named Pushpa, who starts to find his footing in the world of red sandalwood smuggling, which makes him the enemy of everyone. However, violence erupts when the police attempt to bring down his illegal business.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Mandanna plays Geetha alongside Vijay Deverakonda, who plays Vijay Govind in the Telugu romantic comedy film. It follows a young lecturer, Vijay, who falls for an independent, level-headed woman, Geetha. However, a drunken, mistaken encounter on a bus ruins his reputation in front of her. This leads to his way of finding a way of clearing his image.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Helmed by Rishab Shetty, the actress plays Saanvi Joseph in a Kannada-language romantic comedy drama. It follows Karna (Rakshit Shetty), a mischievous engineering student, who falls in love with Saanvi, a final-year student from his college. However, a tragic event changes his perception towards life, and he decides to embark on a journey to mend his ways.
Where to watch: Netflix
It is a Telugu romantic film featuring Rashmika Mandanna as Bhooma, a postgraduate student of English literature. The movie explores her love life, which was short-lived and turned into a scary phase after she delved into a relationship full of complexities and toxicity.