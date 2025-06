(Photograph: Wikicommons | Wiki of Westeros )

Yunkai - Inspired by Ait Benhaddou, Morocco

Ait Benhaddou, an ancient walled city in Morocco, is one of the country's top tourist spots and a UNESCO World Heritage site. With its centuries-old architecture and rich cultural history, it’s a destination in its own right — but its role as a stand-in for one of Game of Thrones’ key cities makes it even more of a must-visit.