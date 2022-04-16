From KGF 2 to Bachchan Pandey: What to watch on theatres/OTT this weekend

To spice up your weekend, here we have curated a list of movies and shows that will make your weekend full of entertainment. Take a look!

The Kardashians

To spice up your weekend, one can binge-watch the Kardashians' new show that is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.

The new show is all about the Jenner-Kardashian clan and will follow their day to day life drama that all their millions of fans love to see.

