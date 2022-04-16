From KGF 2 to Bachchan Pandey: What to watch on theatres/OTT this weekend

To spice up your weekend, one can binge-watch the Kardashians' new show that is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar.
The new show is all about the Jenner-Kardashian clan and will follow their day to day life drama that all their millions of fans love to see.
(Photograph:Twitter)
KGF Chapter 2
Prashanth Neel's directorial 'KGF' chapter 2 is one movie that should be on your list for sure. Chapter 2 is all about Rocky Bhai and is rough face-off with Adheera.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mai
Sakshi Tanwar's much-awaited drama 'Mai' has finally arrived. The thrilling drama follows the story of a mother who is on a mission to find the truth behind the death of her daughter. The movie is streaming on Netflix.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bachchan Pandey
Last month, Akshay Kumar another masala entertainer ‘Bachchhan Paandey' was released, so whoever missed the movie at the theatre, can watch the movie this weekend on Amazon Prime.
In the movie, Kumar is playing the role of a deadly gangster.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Beast
Thalapathy Vijay’s recently released movie 'Beast' is also on the trending list. The movie has recived mixed reviews from the audience and film critics and is running successfully at the box office. The movie starring Pooja Hegde, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in supporting roles, revolves around an ex-RAW agent's whose in a mission to rescue people captured by terrorists .