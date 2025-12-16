/From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: Meet IPL 2026’s 5 most expensive Indian buys

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 16, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 20:59 IST

Discover IPL 2026’s top five most expensive Indian buys, from Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi, highlighting the big-ticket players that franchises spent heavily on to strengthen their squads.

Kartik Sharma
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kartik Sharma

Rajasthan’s uncapped big-hitter Kartik Sharma stole the spotlight at the IPL 2026 mini auction. Known for smashing 28 sixes in 12 T20S, he was picked by Chennai Super Kings for INR 14.2 crore after a fierce bidding war with KKR.

Prashant Veer
2 / 5
(Photograph: UPT20)

Prashant Veer

Chennai Super Kings secured young left-arm spinner Prashant Veer for INR 14.2 crore. The 20-year-old impressed in UP T20 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches with consistent performances, offering both tight bowling and handy batting in the middle order.

Auqib Nabi Dar
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Auqib Nabi Dar

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi went to Delhi Capitals for INR 8.4 crore. The Ranji Trophy standout drew attention with his sharp pace and control, sparking a competitive bidding war involving multiple franchises before DC sealed the deal.

Ravi Bishnoi
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals snapped up leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for INR 7.2 crore. A consistent wicket-taker across domestic and IPL matches, Bishnoi attracted interest from RR, CSK, and SRH, showcasing his ability to turn matches with his leg-spin variations.

Venkatesh Iyer
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer joined RCB for INR 7 crore. Known for his powerful hitting and useful medium-pace bowling, Iyer triggered a bidding battle among LSG, GT, RCB, and KKR, proving his value as a versatile match-winner.

