LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh, 5 Indians with fastest ODI fifties – No. 1 will shock you

From Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh, 5 Indians with fastest ODI fifties – No. 1 will shock you

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 14:42 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 14:42 IST

From Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh, here is a list of five Indian batters to reach fastest ODI fifties. The list will shock you considering Ajit Agarkar tops the elite list while Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag are also part of it. 

1. Ajit Agarkar – 21 Balls vs Zimbabwe
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Ajit Agarkar – 21 Balls vs Zimbabwe

Ajit Agarkar holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in ODIs when he smashed it in 21 balls. Playing against Zimbabwe in December 2000, Agarkar’s unbeaten 67-run innings saw him register his name in the elite list. The record is yet to be breached even after 25 years.

2. Kapil Dev – 22 Balls vs West Indies
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Kapil Dev – 22 Balls vs West Indies

Prior to the start of the 1983 World Cup, legendary captain Kapil Dev amassed a fifty in just 22 balls, setting a record for the fastest fifty by an Indian. The record would remain unbreached for more than 17 years before it was broken by Agarkar while India would win the 1983 World Cup just three months later.

3. Virender Sehwag – 22 Balls vs Kenya
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Virender Sehwag – 22 Balls vs Kenya

Playing in the triangular series, India got off to a flying start against Kenya in 2001 after hundreds from Sachin Tendulkar (146) and Sourav Ganguly (111). However, it was Sehwag batting at No.3 that made the headlines as he scored a fifty in just 22 balls.

4. Rahul Dravid – 22 Balls vs New Zealand
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Rahul Dravid – 22 Balls vs New Zealand

Next on the list is former India captain Rahul Dravid after he smashed a fifty in just 22 balls against New Zealand in November 2003. The fifty was instrumental for India as the hosts won by 145 runs with Sehwag and Tendulkar both scoring hundreds in that match.

5. Yuvraj Singh – 22 Balls vs Bangladesh
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Yuvraj Singh – 22 Balls vs Bangladesh

Playing against Bangladesh in December 2004, Yuvraj Singh scored a fifty in just 22 balls as he too joined the elite list. In the same series, a future legend in the form of MS Dhoni would make his debut for India.

Trending Photo

From Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh, 5 Indians with fastest ODI fifties – No. 1 will shock you
5

From Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh, 5 Indians with fastest ODI fifties – No. 1 will shock you

Einstein Ring vs Black Hole: How can you tell the difference?
7

Einstein Ring vs Black Hole: How can you tell the difference?

From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, 5 fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil
5

From Glenn Maxwell to Virat Kohli, 5 fastest ODI hundred on Indian soil

When a 20-meter meteor exploded over Russia and injured thousands: All about the Chelyabinsk event
7

When a 20-meter meteor exploded over Russia and injured thousands: All about the Chelyabinsk event

How gravity creates Einstein Ring's optical illusion?
7

How gravity creates Einstein Ring's optical illusion?