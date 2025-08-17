/From Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh, 5 Indians with fastest ODI fifties – No. 1 will shock you

From Kapil Dev to Yuvraj Singh, here is a list of five Indian batters to reach fastest ODI fifties. The list will shock you considering Ajit Agarkar tops the elite list while Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag are also part of it.
Ajit Agarkar holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in ODIs when he smashed it in 21 balls. Playing against Zimbabwe in December 2000, Agarkar’s unbeaten 67-run innings saw him register his name in the elite list. The record is yet to be breached even after 25 years.
Prior to the start of the 1983 World Cup, legendary captain Kapil Dev amassed a fifty in just 22 balls, setting a record for the fastest fifty by an Indian. The record would remain unbreached for more than 17 years before it was broken by Agarkar while India would win the 1983 World Cup just three months later.
Playing in the triangular series, India got off to a flying start against Kenya in 2001 after hundreds from Sachin Tendulkar (146) and Sourav Ganguly (111). However, it was Sehwag batting at No.3 that made the headlines as he scored a fifty in just 22 balls.
Next on the list is former India captain Rahul Dravid after he smashed a fifty in just 22 balls against New Zealand in November 2003. The fifty was instrumental for India as the hosts won by 145 runs with Sehwag and Tendulkar both scoring hundreds in that match.
Playing against Bangladesh in December 2004, Yuvraj Singh scored a fifty in just 22 balls as he too joined the elite list. In the same series, a future legend in the form of MS Dhoni would make his debut for India.