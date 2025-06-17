/From Kapil Dev to Virat Kohli, meet 5 Indian captains with most Test wins in England

Virat Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain in England, with three wins. India got their first Test win in England under Kohli in Nottingham during the 2018-19 series.

In the 2021 series, Kohli’s team won two out of five Test matches. After drawing the first Test, India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. England hit back, winning the third Test by an innings and 76 runs. But India took the lead again by winning the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs. The series finished 2-2 after England won the postponed fifth Test by 7 wickets.