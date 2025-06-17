/From Kapil Dev to Virat Kohli, meet 5 Indian captains with most Test wins in England

Here's a look at the Indian captains with the most Test wins in England, featuring Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni.
Virat Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain in England, with three wins. India got their first Test win in England under Kohli in Nottingham during the 2018-19 series.
In the 2021 series, Kohli’s team won two out of five Test matches. After drawing the first Test, India won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. England hit back, winning the third Test by an innings and 76 runs. But India took the lead again by winning the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs. The series finished 2-2 after England won the postponed fifth Test by 7 wickets.
Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli are the only Indian captains who won more than one Test match in England. Kapil led India to a 2-0 Test series win in England in 1986.
Under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, India won their first Test at Lord’s, beating England by 5 wickets. They went on to win the second Test at Leeds to seal the series, with the final Test in Birmingham ending in a draw.
Dravid won his first Test on English soil as captain when his Indian team defeated England in 2007. India won the series 1-0. The team beat England in second Test by 7 wickets in Nottingham, while the first match at Lord’s was a draw.
MS Dhoni guided India to a memorable win at Lord’s in 2014. India defeated England by 95 runs in the second Test of the series. However, that was India’s only win on that tour, as they lost the series 3-1. Dhoni, along with Kapil Dev and Kohli, is one of the few Indian captains to win a Test at Lord’s.
Sourav Ganguly claimed his first Test win as captain in England in 2002, when India beat England by an innings and 46 runs at Leeds. The four-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.