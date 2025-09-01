/From Kabul to Delhi: Could one Afghanistan earthquake trigger a chain reaction across South Asia?

History shows a pattern: the 2005 Kashmir quake and the 2015 Nepal quake both highlighted how seismic activity in one region can foreshadow destruction in another.
The 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, 2025, killing over 800 people, has reignited fears of broader seismic risks in the region.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, and northern India all sit on the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian plates, meaning tremors in one part can indicate rising stress across the system.
Seismologists warn that earthquake stress can migrate. A major rupture in Afghanistan could redistribute pressure along connected fault lines stretching toward the Himalayas.
Though nearly 1,000 km away, Delhi lies in Seismic Zone IV, meaning strong ground shaking is possible if fault stress shifts eastward through the Himalayan belt.
The “locked faults” beneath the Himalayas have not released their full energy for centuries. An Afghanistan quake, experts say, can add to the stress buildup along this massive fault line.
History shows a pattern: the 2005 Kashmir quake and the 2015 Nepal quake both highlighted how seismic activity in one region can foreshadow destruction in another.
With millions living in unplanned settlements from Kabul to Delhi, South Asia faces a shared seismic fate. One powerful rupture could ripple across borders, sparking a chain reaction with catastrophic results.