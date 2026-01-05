/From Julian Assange to CIA whistleblowers: 5 massive legal wins by Barry Pollack

High-profile lawyer Barry Pollack secured Julian Assange’s 2024 freedom. His record includes major wins for CIA whistleblowers, Enron executives, and the wrongfully convicted.
Pollack negotiated a historic 2024 plea deal that allowed Julian Assange to return to Australia after 14 years of legal battles. Assange pleaded guilty to one charge of violating the Espionage Act and was sentenced to time served, avoiding a potential 175-year sentence.
Pollack led a pro bono team to overturn the wrongful double-murder conviction of Martin Tankleff, who spent 17 years in prison.
Pollack represented former CIA officer Jeffrey Sterling, who was accused of leaking classified information to a journalist. He secured a sentence of 3.5 years, significantly lower than the 19 to 25 years typically called for under federal sentencing guidelines.
Pollack won a complete acquittal for a former Enron executive on criminal fraud charges following a month-long federal jury trial. His client was one of only two Enron executives to be acquitted by a jury amongst numerous prosecutions arising from the company's collapse.
Pollack obtained a writ of actual innocence for Fernando Bermudez, who served 18 years for a murder he did not commit. The judge reversed the conviction after Pollack presented evidence of perjured testimony and tainted identification procedures used during the trial.