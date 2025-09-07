/From Josh Hazlewood to Tim Southee, 5 bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in international cricket

From Josh Hazlewood to Tim Southee, here is list of five bowlers to dismiss Virat Kohli most times in international cricket. The list also consists of top names like Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and James Anderson as they got the better of Virat Kohli on multiple occasions.
Josh Hazlewood has been one of Virat Kohli’s toughest opponents, particularly in Test cricket. Known for his relentless accuracy and seam movement, Hazlewood has often tested Kohli outside the off-stump with probing lines.
Adil Rashid stands out as the only leg-spinner to have dismissed Virat Kohli 11 times in international cricket. Rashid’s strength lies in his flight, sharp googlies, and ability to bowl at Kohli in the middle overs of limited-overs matches.
Tim Southee’s ability to swing the ball both ways has made him a major challenge for Kohli. The Indian star has often struggled against Southee, particularly in New Zealand’s bowler-friendly conditions where the ball moves late.
Moeen Ali’s off-spin has been another thorn in Virat Kohli’s side. Though Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best players of spin in the world, Moeen has had surprising success against him, especially in Test cricket.
James Anderson, one of the greatest swing bowlers of all time, has been involved in a long and fascinating battle with Virat Kohli. During India’s 2014 tour of England, Anderson dismissed Kohli four times in the Test series, exposing his struggles against the moving ball outside off-stump.