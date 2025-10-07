/From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active players with fastest ODI hundreds

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who now plays for the USA, tops the list of active cricketers with the fastest ODI hundreds. More than a decade ago, against the West Indies in a rain-hit One-Day game in Queenstown, Anderson hammered the then-fastest ODI century of all time in just 36 balls. Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers, now retired, broke that record one year later against the same opposition, hitting a 31-ball century.