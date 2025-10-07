/From Jos Buttler to Glenn Maxwell, 5 active players with fastest ODI hundreds

Cricket has evolved big time, with new-age cricketers breaking records for fun across formats. Check the list of active cricketers with the quickest ODI hundreds to their name.
Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who now plays for the USA, tops the list of active cricketers with the fastest ODI hundreds. More than a decade ago, against the West Indies in a rain-hit One-Day game in Queenstown, Anderson hammered the then-fastest ODI century of all time in just 36 balls. Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers, now retired, broke that record one year later against the same opposition, hitting a 31-ball century.
The ‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell is second among active batters with the quickest ODI hundreds to their name. Against the Netherlands during a 2023 ODI World Cup tie, Maxwell smoked a 40-ball hundred, the fastest in 50-over WC history.
A dynamite batter across formats, England’s Jos Buttler also makes it to the list. Part of a daunting English white-ball unit a decade ago, Buttler hammered a 46-ball ton against Pakistan in Dubai, completing the fastest hundred for an Englishman in the ODIs.
Buttler again! Against the Netherlands in a record-breaking ODI game in Amstelveen, where England registered the highest One-Day team total in history (498 for four), Buttler was among three batters who notched up their centuries. His blistering knock of an unbeaten 162 off just 70 balls included 14 maximums and seven fours; he, however, completed his hundred in 47 balls.
The latest entrant to the marquee list is Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green, who recently hit a 47-ball hundred against the Proteas. In the 3rd ODI in Mackay, Green whacked South African bowlers to all parts of the ground, hitting eight sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 118 off just 55 balls. Australia scored 431 for two, their second-highest ODI total.