From Jorginho to Alexia Putellas: List of UEFA Player of the Year winners

Take a look at all the winners:

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named UEFA men's player of the year at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday, beating his club colleague N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the prize.

Jorginho

Jorginho starred alongside Kante in the Chelsea team that won the Champions League, beating De Bruyne's City in the final in Porto, and then helped Italy win Euro 2020.

The prize was voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of the 24 national teams who took part in Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of last season's Champions League and Europa League, as well as one journalist from each of UEFA's 55 member associations.

The 29-year-old Jorginho got 175 points, eight more than De Bruyne, with Kante third in the voting.

(Photograph:Agencia EFE)