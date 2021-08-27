From Jorginho to Alexia Putellas: List of UEFA Player of the Year winners
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was named UEFA men's player of the year at a ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday, beating his club colleague N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the prize.
Jorginho starred alongside Kante in the Chelsea team that won the Champions League, beating De Bruyne's City in the final in Porto, and then helped Italy win Euro 2020.
The prize was voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of the 24 national teams who took part in Euro 2020, 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of last season's Champions League and Europa League, as well as one journalist from each of UEFA's 55 member associations.
The 29-year-old Jorginho got 175 points, eight more than De Bruyne, with Kante third in the voting.
(Photograph:Agencia EFE)
Alexia Putellas
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas won the women's player of the year prize after captaining her side to Champions League glory, scoring in the 4-0 final win over Chelsea.
The 27-year-old Spaniard pipped her Barcelona team-mates Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens, the Dutch international, to the award.
"This prize was won by the whole team, the whole club. It is such an achievement that so many Barca players were nominated for the award," Putellas, who was not present in Istanbul, said in a video message.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won the men's coach of the year prize after guiding his team to a UEFA Champions League win.
(Photograph:AFP)
Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland was voted UCL Forward of the Season after firing 10 goals in 8 games.
(Photograph:AFP)
N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kanté takes the award for UCL Midfielder of the Season!
(Photograph:Reuters)
Ruben Dias
Manchester City's Rúben Dias has been named Defender of the Season for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League.
(Photograph:Others)
Lluis Cortes
Barcelona's Lluis Cortes won the women's coach of the year prize.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Edouard Mendy
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy is UCL Goalkeeper of the Season after recording 9 clean sheets in 12 matches.