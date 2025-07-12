LOGIN
From Jonny Bairstow to Alastair Cook, 5 cricketers with highest Yo-Yo test scores - Virat's position will surprise you

Jul 12, 2025

Sir Alastair Cook
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Sir Alastair Cook

Sir Alastair Cook holds the highest Yo-Yo score at 22.3 and played a record 156 Tests for England. His amazing stamina helped him score over 12,000 runs. Cook’s fitness was key to his long and successful cricket career.

Al-Amin Hossain
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Al-Amin Hossain

Al-Amin Hossain from Bangladesh may not have played many matches, but his Yo-Yo score of 22.1 is among the best in world cricket. His fitness shows outstanding dedication, even if his career didn’t reach big heights internationally.

Mohammad Rizwan
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan stands out with a Yo-Yo score of 22.1, showing his top fitness. As a key batter and wicketkeeper, Rizwan is often in talks for fake injuries during the course of game.

Shan Masood
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shan Masood

Shan Masood, a strong opener for Pakistan, has a Yo-Yo score of 22.1. Known for his patient batting style, Masood’s fitness helps him bat for longer durations.

Jonny Bairstow
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is one of England’s fittest players with a Yo-Yo test score of 21.8. Known for his aggressive batting and wicketkeeping, Bairstow has worked hard on his fitness to keep him in the England team.

Virat Kohli
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has set the bar for fitness in Indian cricket with a Yo-Yo score of 17.2. His hard work on fitness and endurance helps him perform consistently as one of the best batters in the world.

