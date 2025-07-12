From Jonny Bairstow to Alastair Cook, 5 cricketers with highest Yo-Yo test scores - Virat's position will surprise you

From Virat Kohli to Alastair Cook, meet the six cricketers who have the highest Yo-Yo test scores. These players have prioritised fitness in their career as the list also includes Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood.
Sir Alastair Cook holds the highest Yo-Yo score at 22.3 and played a record 156 Tests for England. His amazing stamina helped him score over 12,000 runs. Cook’s fitness was key to his long and successful cricket career.
Al-Amin Hossain from Bangladesh may not have played many matches, but his Yo-Yo score of 22.1 is among the best in world cricket. His fitness shows outstanding dedication, even if his career didn’t reach big heights internationally.
Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan stands out with a Yo-Yo score of 22.1, showing his top fitness. As a key batter and wicketkeeper, Rizwan is often in talks for fake injuries during the course of game.
Shan Masood, a strong opener for Pakistan, has a Yo-Yo score of 22.1. Known for his patient batting style, Masood’s fitness helps him bat for longer durations.
Jonny Bairstow is one of England’s fittest players with a Yo-Yo test score of 21.8. Known for his aggressive batting and wicketkeeping, Bairstow has worked hard on his fitness to keep him in the England team.
Virat Kohli has set the bar for fitness in Indian cricket with a Yo-Yo score of 17.2. His hard work on fitness and endurance helps him perform consistently as one of the best batters in the world.