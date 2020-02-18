'Jojo Rabbit' to 'The Pianist', here are 7 Nazi-based stories that make for a perfect watch

With the audience’s fascination for history, any movie or series revolving around Germany during the Second World War and the Holocaust guarantees an entertaining watch. While gems like 'Schindler's List' and 'the Pianist' figure on everyone’s list, here are 7 other Nazi-based stories that make for a perfect watch:
Having premiered in 2019, this Netflix documentary spread over 5 episodes tells the real-life story of John Demjanjuk, a Cleveland man accused of being a notorious concentration camp guard. Having earned the nickname, 'Ivan the Terrible', Demjanjuk was convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity, but died while waiting to appeal his conviction in Germany in 2012. Staying true to real-life events, the documentary features several interviews with individuals from the trial that include his attorney and family members, journalists and prosecutors.
(Photograph:Twitter)
A world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Awards in May 2019 was all that it took for avid movie buffs to be enthralled by this war drama. The movie is based on the true-life story of Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter played by August Diehl, his family, and how his life takes a turn for the worst when he refuses to fight for the Nazis and swear his allegiance to Hitler. While this tale of love, letters to one’s beloved and an open defiance for Nazism has a rather-predictable ending, it’s the philosophy, simplicity and realism of the film that stays in your mind for a very long time.
(Photograph:Twitter)
This 1997 Italian blockbuster, directed by Roberto Benigni is a Nazi-based film that tugs at the heartstrings. One is simply left mesmerized seeing the sacrifices Guiod Orefice played by Roberto himself makes for his son Giosué (Giorgio Cantarini) in a concentration camp that finally results in the latter being freed. Despite the eerie backdrop that the film's set in, Life is Beautiful presents moments of laughter and raw emotion. Loved by audiences aplenty, the movie was one of the highest-grossing non-English language movies of all time. The accolades followed as well with the film winning the Grand Prix at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival as well as three Academy Awards (Best Foreign Language Film, Nicola Piovani - Best Music, Original Dramatic Score and the cherry on the cake being Roberto Benigni claiming the Best Actor award)
(Photograph:Twitter)
Come February, 21 this year to join the Nazi party in style with 'Hunters'. Set in the raw and gritty backdrop of 1977 New York City, it’s revenge on Al Pacino’s mind who goes on to form a Nazi-hunting group thus beginning the carnage. This cat and mouse tail sees the group deal with hundreds of senior Nazi officials, living undercover in the US, who are trying to create a Fourth Reich. If this plotline isn’t enough to raise anticipation levels, then wait till you hear the star cast.
The 10-episodic web series directed by David Weil, sees Al Pacino make his bow on a digital medium for the very first time. The ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Logan Lerman, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, and Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, gives one the feeling that it's going to be one hell of a stellar all-round performance.
(Photograph:Twitter)
If you’re a fan of dark comedy and yet at the same time want to wrap yourself up in a tale of war-torn Germany during World World II, then look no further than this masterpiece by Taika Waititi where he himself starring as an imaginary Hitler to Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), this 2020 film offers the viewer plenty of laughs as Jojo comes to terms with the world around him that has Nazism at its peak. No prizes for guessing that the film raked in accolades aplenty with its most recent prize being an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Also starring Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell in pivotal roles, 'Jojo Rabbit', with its childlike innocence disguised perfectly in a heartening backdrop, is a film that is an absolute must-watch.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'Schindler's List' is a 1993 American historical period drama film directed by Steven Spielberg. The movie is based on the novel Schindler's Ark by Australian novelist Thomas Keneally. The film follows Oskar Schindler, a Sudeten German businessman, who saved more than a thousand mostly Polish-Jewish refugees from the Holocaust by employing them in his factories during World War II.
(Photograph:Twitter)
'The Pianist' is a 2002 biographical war drama film produced and directed by Roman Polanski, The movies is based on the autobiographical book of the same name, a Holocaust memoir by the Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman. The movie follows the story of Man's Survival in Warsaw, 1939-1945.
(Photograph:Twitter)