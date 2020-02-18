'Jojo Rabbit' to 'The Pianist', here are 7 Nazi-based stories that make for a perfect watch

Jojo Rabbit

If you’re a fan of dark comedy and yet at the same time want to wrap yourself up in a tale of war-torn Germany during World World II, then look no further than this masterpiece by Taika Waititi where he himself starring as an imaginary Hitler to Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), this 2020 film offers the viewer plenty of laughs as Jojo comes to terms with the world around him that has Nazism at its peak. No prizes for guessing that the film raked in accolades aplenty with its most recent prize being an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Also starring Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell in pivotal roles, 'Jojo Rabbit', with its childlike innocence disguised perfectly in a heartening backdrop, is a film that is an absolute must-watch.

