From John Cena to Triple H, six WWE superstars with most world titles won

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Countless in-ring superstars have graced WWE with their presence, but only a handful could scale unbelievable heights. Here's a list of the top six, including John Cena and Triple H.

Authored by: Gautam Sodhi
Edge
6. Edge
6. Edge - 11 Titles

The former WWE superstar, Edge, also known as the Rated-R superstar, also made it to the list, winning 11 titles in his decorated in-ring career.

Hulk Hogan
5. Hulk Hogan
5. Hulk Hogan - 12 Titles

Perhaps the most significant member of the pro-wrestling industry and a closest ally of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan is fifth on the list with the most titles won to date – 12.

Randy Orton
4. Randy Orton
4. Randy Orton - 14 Titles

The Viper or the Legend Killer, Randy Orton, is the joint-third most successful in-ring WWE superstar of all time. Although, unlike Triple H, Orton is still an active WWE wrestler, the chances of him going past his mentor are higher, given that he returned to the title picture with the current champion John Cena.

Triple H
3. Triple H – 14 titles
3. Triple H – 14 Titles

The current WWE’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Triple H, also known as The Game or the Cerebral Assassin, is third on the list with 14 world titles to his name. Triple H is a legendary figure in the pro-wrestling industry, known for shaping the company that it is today.

Ric Flair
2. Ric Flair – 16 titles
2. Ric Flair – 16 Titles

Ric Flair is second on the list of WWE superstars to win the most titles in the industry. Ric is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, inducted first in 2008 for his decorated individual career and then four years later in 2012 as a member of the Four Horsemen.

John Cena
1. John Cena - 17 Titles
1. John Cena - 17 Titles

The veteran in-ring superstar, John Cena, is now the most decorated WWE superstar ever. Cena surpassed legendary Ric Flair’s record tally of 16 world titles at WrestleMania 41 after beating champion Cody Rhodes in the Night 2 main event.

