From Joe Root to Steve Smith, meet 5 batters with the most Test runs since 2020 also featuring Marnus Labuschagne, Ollie Pope and Usman Khawaja.
The English batter is in the form of his life having scored 5675 runs in 116 innings since 2020. Joe Root leads his nearest competitor Marnus Labuschagne by a whopping 2425 runs in the chart, highlighting his form in the red-ball format.
Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne played a huge role in helping his side reach the World Test Championship final on two occasions. Since 2020, he has scored 3,250 runs in 83 innings but is now out of favour ahead of the June 2025 Australia tour of the West Indies.
Ollie Pope is another English batter who has made headlines ever since coming into the English side. The middle-order batter has scored 3,243 runs in 93 innings for England since 2020, which includes nine hundreds and 14 fifties.
Steve Smith has been in a rich vein of form since the post-Covid period having bagged 3186 runs in 78 innings. The former Australia captain was instrumental in his side’s WTC win in 2023 while they also beat India at home and drew the Ashes in England.
Australian middle-order batter Usman Khawaja is fifth on the list for most runs since 2020 having smashed 3049 runs in 69 innings for Australia. Interestingly, he was not part of the Australian squad until the 2021-22 Ashes when he was handed a lifeline.