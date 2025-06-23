LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Joe Root to Steve Smith, meet 5 batters with the most Test runs since 2020

From Joe Root to Steve Smith, meet 5 batters with the most Test runs since 2020

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jun 23, 2025, 15:45 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 15:45 IST

From Joe Root to Steve Smith, meet 5 batters with the most Test runs since 2020 also featuring Marnus Labuschagne, Ollie Pope and Usman Khawaja.

1. Joe Root (England) – 5675 Runs in 116 Innings
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Joe Root (England) – 5675 Runs in 116 Innings

The English batter is in the form of his life having scored 5675 runs in 116 innings since 2020. Joe Root leads his nearest competitor Marnus Labuschagne by a whopping 2425 runs in the chart, highlighting his form in the red-ball format.

2. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) – 3250 Runs in 83 Innings
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

2. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) – 3250 Runs in 83 Innings

Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne played a huge role in helping his side reach the World Test Championship final on two occasions. Since 2020, he has scored 3,250 runs in 83 innings but is now out of favour ahead of the June 2025 Australia tour of the West Indies.

3. Ollie Pope (England) – 3243 Runs in 93 Innings
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Ollie Pope (England) – 3243 Runs in 93 Innings

Ollie Pope is another English batter who has made headlines ever since coming into the English side. The middle-order batter has scored 3,243 runs in 93 innings for England since 2020, which includes nine hundreds and 14 fifties.

4. Steve Smith (Australia) – 3186 Runs in 78 Innings
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Steve Smith (Australia) – 3186 Runs in 78 Innings

Steve Smith has been in a rich vein of form since the post-Covid period having bagged 3186 runs in 78 innings. The former Australia captain was instrumental in his side’s WTC win in 2023 while they also beat India at home and drew the Ashes in England.

5. Usman Khawaja (Australia) – 3049 Runs in 69 Innings
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)

5. Usman Khawaja (Australia) – 3049 Runs in 69 Innings

Australian middle-order batter Usman Khawaja is fifth on the list for most runs since 2020 having smashed 3049 runs in 69 innings for Australia. Interestingly, he was not part of the Australian squad until the 2021-22 Ashes when he was handed a lifeline.

Trending Photo

Strait of Hormuz: Why it is the the world’s most important oil chokepoint?
6

Strait of Hormuz: Why it is the the world’s most important oil chokepoint?

Strait of Hormuz: Can Iran legally block the waterway under international law?
7

Strait of Hormuz: Can Iran legally block the waterway under international law?

How closing the 'Strait of Hormuz' could trigger a global shipping crisis
6

How closing the 'Strait of Hormuz' could trigger a global shipping crisis

Did US use B-2 bomber to drop depleted uranium in Kosovo War?
7

Did US use B-2 bomber to drop depleted uranium in Kosovo War?

How many times has the US used the B-2 bomber? Every mission explained
7

How many times has the US used the B-2 bomber? Every mission explained