LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 12:36 IST

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India also featuring Alastair Cook, Steve Smith, Clive Lloyd  and Javed Miandad. 

1. Joe Root (England) – 2874 Runs in 56 Innings
1 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Joe Root (England) – 2874 Runs in 56 Innings

England’s legendary cricketer could become the first batter to score 3000 Test runs against India in the ongoing five-match series. At the time of writing, Root has scored 2874 runs in 56 innings with a potential of nine more innings still to play in the series.

2. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 2555 Runs in 51 Innings
2 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

2. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 2555 Runs in 51 Innings

The former Australia captain enjoyed playing against India and amassed a total of 2555 runs in 51 innings against India in his playing days. Ponting also scored eight hundreds against India, highlighting his dominance over the subcontinent side.

3. Alastair Cook (England) - 2431 Runs in 54 Innings
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Alastair Cook (England) - 2431 Runs in 54 Innings

One of the all-time greats, Alastair Cook scored 2431 runs in 54 innings against India while scoring a best of 294. Cook had a memorable outing against India in 2011, where he helped England clinch a whitewash.

4. Steve Smith (Australia) - 2356 Runs in 46 Innings
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Steve Smith (Australia) - 2356 Runs in 46 Innings

A nightmare for Indian bowlers, Smith holds the record for most hundreds against India in the red-ball format. In total he has faced India in 46 innings, scoring 2356 runs and sits fourth on the chart for most runs.

5. Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 2344 Runs in 44 Innings
5 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

5. Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 2344 Runs in 44 Innings

West Indies legend Clive Lloyd also enjoyed his time against India in his playing days having scored 2344 runs in 44 innings. He held the record for most Test runs against India for more than two decades until he was surpassed by Ricky Ponting in the late 2010s.

6. Javed Miandad (Pakistan) - 2228 Runs in 39 Innings
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

6. Javed Miandad (Pakistan) - 2228 Runs in 39 Innings

Legendary Pakistan batter and a World Cup winner, Javed Miandad smashed 2228 runs against the fierce rivals in 39 innings. He was a batting nightmare for the Indian bowlers in the 1990s having also scored five tons.

Trending Photo

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India
6

From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India

Meet 5 Bowlers who dismissed Joe Root most times in Test cricket – No, it’s not Bumrah
5

Meet 5 Bowlers who dismissed Joe Root most times in Test cricket – No, it’s not Bumrah

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 6 must-watch films that define his iconic career
7

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 6 must-watch films that define his iconic career

Trump huddles with Vance, Hegseth and others in Situation Room after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites | In Pics
8

Trump huddles with Vance, Hegseth and others in Situation Room after US strikes on Iran nuclear sites | In Pics

Ambulance shattered, surgical ward shut: Images show extent of damage INSIDE Israel’s Soroka hospital after Iran's strike
7

Ambulance shattered, surgical ward shut: Images show extent of damage INSIDE Israel’s Soroka hospital after Iran's strike