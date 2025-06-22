From Joe Root to Ricky Ponting, meet 6 batters with the most Test runs vs India also featuring Alastair Cook, Steve Smith, Clive Lloyd and Javed Miandad.
England’s legendary cricketer could become the first batter to score 3000 Test runs against India in the ongoing five-match series. At the time of writing, Root has scored 2874 runs in 56 innings with a potential of nine more innings still to play in the series.
The former Australia captain enjoyed playing against India and amassed a total of 2555 runs in 51 innings against India in his playing days. Ponting also scored eight hundreds against India, highlighting his dominance over the subcontinent side.
One of the all-time greats, Alastair Cook scored 2431 runs in 54 innings against India while scoring a best of 294. Cook had a memorable outing against India in 2011, where he helped England clinch a whitewash.
A nightmare for Indian bowlers, Smith holds the record for most hundreds against India in the red-ball format. In total he has faced India in 46 innings, scoring 2356 runs and sits fourth on the chart for most runs.
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd also enjoyed his time against India in his playing days having scored 2344 runs in 44 innings. He held the record for most Test runs against India for more than two decades until he was surpassed by Ricky Ponting in the late 2010s.
Legendary Pakistan batter and a World Cup winner, Javed Miandad smashed 2228 runs against the fierce rivals in 39 innings. He was a batting nightmare for the Indian bowlers in the 1990s having also scored five tons.