/From Joe Root to Rahul Dravid, 5 fielders with most catches in Test cricket

From Joe Root to Rahul Dravid here is a list of five fielders with most catches in Test cricket. The list also features legendary names like Steve Smith, Mahela Jayawardene and Jacques Kallis.
Joe Root stands among the finest fielders in Test cricket history, holding the record for the most catches in the format with 214 taken across 161 matches for England. Renowned for his exceptional anticipation, safe hands, and sharp reflexes, Root has been a mainstay in key catching positions, particularly in the slips and close-infield.
Steve Smith ranks among the elite fielders in Test cricket, amassing 211 catches in just 121 matches for Australia, a remarkable record that highlights his consistency and sharpness in the field. Renowned for his superb reflexes and safe hands, Smith has been a dominant presence in the slips, especially close to the bat where chances come quickly and rarely twice.
Rahul Dravid remains one of the most reliable fielders in Test cricket history, finishing his career with 210 catches in 164 matches for India. Widely regarded as one of the greatest slip fielders the game has seen, Dravid’s soft hands, sharp reflexes, and unwavering concentration made him a constant presence close to the bat.
Mahela Jayawardene stands among the most accomplished fielders in Test cricket history, having taken 205 catches in 149 matches for Sri Lanka. Celebrated for his elegance and intelligence on the field, Jayawardene was a mainstay in the slip cordon, where his sharp reflexes and impeccable anticipation made him exceptionally reliable.
Jacques Kallis ranks among the elite fielders in Test cricket history, completing his illustrious career with 200 catches in 166 matches for South Africa. Best known as one of the greatest all-rounders the game has produced, Kallis was equally dependable in the field, particularly in the slip cordon where his strong hands and sharp reflexes stood out.