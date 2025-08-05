From Joe Root to Kane Williamson, 5 active batters with most runs in Test cricket. The prestigious list also includes legendary names like Steve Smith, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ben Stokes.
Ageing like a fine wine, England’s Joe Root has 13543 runs in 158 matches for England in the red-ball format and is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record for most runs. The English World Cup winner needs 2379 runs more to break Tendulkar’s record.
One of the best batters of his generation, Steve Smith has smashed 10477 runs in 119 Test matches for Australia. Smith ranks fourth in terms of most runs scored by an Australian in Test cricket, with Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh and Allan Border sitting above him.
Kane Williamson has been inactive in Test cricket for a while but is not officially retired. At the time of writing in August 2025, Kane Williamson has 9276 runs in 105 matches.
Like Williamson, India’s Cheteshwar Pujara is also yet to announce his retirement from Test cricket but is still active. At the time of writing, he has 7195 runs in 103 matches and could seek a return to the Indian team if there is an opportunity.
England Test skipper Ben Stokes also features on the list as he currently sits fifth on the list for most Test runs by active batters. Stokes has 7032 runs in 115 matches for England, while captaincy has been a revolution for English Test cricket.