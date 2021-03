When anyone thinks of Ariana Grande, a clear picture comes to mind. A girl with the winged eyeliner, a cute little outfit with very high heels, and a ponytail- a high one and long that it reaches her waist.

She started wearing her long hair up in a high ponytail back in 2014 and said it was the only style that worked with her damaged hair but later when asked about the signature style she said that she just loves the look and doesn't feel the need to change.