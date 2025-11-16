/From Jasprit Bumrah to Anil Kumble, 5 Indian bowlers most five wicket hauls in Tests

From Jasprit Bumrah to Anil Kumble here is a look at five Indian bowlers most five-wicket hauls in Tests. The list also consists the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev in honourbale mentions.
Ravichandran Ashwin stands as one of India’s greatest match-winners in Test cricket, and his remarkable tally of 37 five-wicket hauls in 106 Tests highlights his dominance in the longest format. Known for his exceptional control, sharp variations, and astute cricketing intelligence, Ashwin has consistently delivered breakthroughs across conditions, thriving both at home and overseas.
Anil Kumble, one of India’s most iconic bowlers, carved a legendary legacy in Test cricket with 35 five-wicket hauls in 132 matches, showcasing his unmatched consistency and relentless spirit. Renowned for his accuracy, subtle variations, and ability to extract bounce even on unresponsive surfaces, Kumble was the backbone of India’s bowling attack for nearly two decades.
Harbhajan Singh, one of India’s most impactful off-spinners, delivered 25 five-wicket hauls in 103 Tests, underlining his ability to turn matches with inspired spells. Known for his sharp off-breaks, clever variations, and fierce competitiveness, Harbhajan played a pivotal role in India’s rise as a formidable Test side in the 2000s.
Kapil Dev, India’s greatest fast-bowling all-rounder, showcased his brilliance and match-winning ability with 23 five-wicket hauls in 131 Tests, a testament to his skill, stamina, and relentless determination. Leading India’s pace attack through an era dominated by fast bowlers from around the world, Kapil combined swing, seam movement, and accuracy to trouble the best batters across conditions.
Jasprit Bumrah has rapidly established himself as one of India’s most lethal fast bowlers in Test cricket, and his 16 five-wicket hauls in 51 Tests highlight his extraordinary impact in a relatively short span. Renowned for his unique action, sharp pace, pinpoint accuracy, and ability to generate movement in all conditions, Bumrah has become India’s go-to strike bowler across continents.