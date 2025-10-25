/From Japan to Norway! 8 times the B-1B Lancer showed its strategic strength

The aircraft released 500-pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) alongside South Korean F-35 and F-15 fighters, marking a significant example of allied interoperability and strike precision.
Since entering service in the mid-1980s, the Rockwell B-1B Lancer has evolved from a Cold War nuclear bomber into one of the most versatile long-range strike platforms in the United States Air Force arsenal. Designed for speed, payload, and endurance, the aircraft has repeatedly proven its worth in global operations alongside allied forces. From the icy airfields of Norway to the heat of the Arabian desert, the B-1B continues to project reach and reassurance, strengthening collective defence and deterrence. The following eight examples highlight how this enduring aircraft has left a strategic imprint across multiple theatres and allied missions around the world.
In April 2025, B-1B Lancer bombers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, to Misawa Air Base, Japan, for a Bomber Task Force (BTF) operation with Indo-Pacific allies and partners. The deployment formed part of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a secure, free, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. During the mission, the aircraft conducted joint drills and long-range maritime strike exercises with Japan Air Self-Defence Force units, highlighting coordination in contested environments. The rotation underscored America’s growing focus on readiness and deterrence amid evolving regional challenges.
In August 2025, B-1B aircraft deployed to Ørland Air Station, Norway, as part of the BTF Europe mission. Working with the Royal Norwegian Air Force, the bombers conducted joint exercises to enhance war-fighting capability and interoperability across NATO member nations. Operating above the Arctic Circle, the deployment tested cold-weather endurance and forward operating capabilities. It further demonstrated the Lancer’s flexibility in integrating with allied air forces across diverse operational environments.
In late October 2023, B-1B bombers flown from RAF Fairford, United Kingdom, carried out a Bomber Task Force mission over Eastern Europe in conjunction with NATO allies including the Czech Republic and Hungary. The mission, which also overflew Romanian and allied airspace, reinforced the United States’ enduring commitment to NATO defence and collective readiness. The B-1Bs performed integration drills with local air forces, enhancing the alliance’s ability to respond rapidly to regional contingencies. Their presence served as a tangible reassurance measure to Eastern European allies amid heightened security concerns.
In October 2019, B-1B aircraft were rapidly deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia to support operations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The deployment demonstrated the bomber’s rapid global-strike capability and the strength of defence cooperation with regional partners. The mission followed a period of regional tension and highlighted U.S. flexibility in reinforcing forward bases when required. It also enabled joint planning with coalition partners for precision-strike and defensive operations across the Gulf region.
In October 2021, the B-1B flew over key maritime chokepoints in the Middle East alongside allied aircraft from Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. The operation showcased the bomber’s role in maintaining freedom of navigation and supporting regional deterrence through visible strategic presence. Traversing the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and Arabian Gulf, the mission marked one of the most extensive multinational flights by a U.S. bomber in the region. It strengthened coalition air integration and underlined collective commitment to open sea lanes.
In June 2024, the B-1B participated in its first precision-guided bombing drill over the Korean Peninsula in seven years. The aircraft released 500-pound Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) alongside South Korean F-35 and F-15 fighters, marking a significant example of allied interoperability and strike precision. The drill simulated real-time target engagement and strike coordination under joint command protocols. It reaffirmed both nations’ readiness to deter and respond to regional threats through combined aerial capabilities.
In May 2024, the B-1B fleet arrived at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for a Bomber Task Force mission in the Indo-Pacific region. The deployment reinforced America’s forward presence and collaborative readiness with regional allies and partners. The rotation included maritime strike drills, low-level navigation flights, and refuelling operations with regional air forces. It underscored the Lancer’s enduring role in power projection and integrated deterrence across the Pacific theatre.