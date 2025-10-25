/From Japan to Norway! 8 times the B-1B Lancer showed its strategic strength

Since entering service in the mid-1980s, the Rockwell B-1B Lancer has evolved from a Cold War nuclear bomber into one of the most versatile long-range strike platforms in the United States Air Force arsenal. Designed for speed, payload, and endurance, the aircraft has repeatedly proven its worth in global operations alongside allied forces. From the icy airfields of Norway to the heat of the Arabian desert, the B-1B continues to project reach and reassurance, strengthening collective defence and deterrence. The following eight examples highlight how this enduring aircraft has left a strategic imprint across multiple theatres and allied missions around the world.



