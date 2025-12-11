/From Japan to China! Why Asia is leading robotics while India watches from the sidelines

China now buys more industrial robots than any other country in the world, thanks to aggressive state-backed initiatives under “Made in China 2025.” Chinese companies like Unitree, Fourier Intelligence and UBTech are mass-producing humanoids, robotic dogs and factory automation systems at scale. China’s factories run on automated assembly lines, drone fleets, robotic forklifts and automated warehouses. India’s factories still rely heavily on low-cost manual labour, which slows both productivity and technology adoption.