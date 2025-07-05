LOGIN
From Japan to Chile: These are the deadliest earthquakes in world history

From the Valvadia earthquake in Chile to the Tsunami in Japan, we look at some of the devastating earthquakes and tsunamis since the turn of the 19th century

Valvadia- Chile (1960)
(Photograph:AFP)

Valvadia- Chile (1960)

This is the largest recorded earthquake in history, with a magnitude of 9.5. There were landslides and tsunamis which spread from the coast of Hawaii to Japan. Conservative estimation of the death toll is at 1000.

Prince William Sound- Alaska (1964)
(Photograph:AFP)

Prince William Sound- Alaska (1964)

Also known as the Great Alaskan earthquake, it is the second largest, with a magnitude of 9.2. It hit the entire Alaska on Good Friday, March 27 in 1964. The tsunami wave reached as high as 30 meters. It caused around 231 deaths.

Sumatra- Indonesia (2004)
Sumatra- Indonesia (2004)

It was one of the deadliest earthquakes till now. It was measured at 9.1 and hit 13 countries. It caused a huge flood on the Indonesian and East African coasts. The death toll is estimated at 230000

Tōhoku- Japan (2011)
(Photograph:AFP)

Tōhoku- Japan (2011)

This earthquake, with a magnitude of 9.0, triggered a massive tsunami that devastated the northeastern coast of Japan, causing widespread destruction and loss of life.

Kamchatka- Russia (1952)
(Photograph:Creative commons)

Kamchatka- Russia (1952)

This earthquake, though less well-known, was also a powerful event that impacted a large area. Although mostly in an inhabited region, it had a magnitude of 9.0.

Ecuador-Colombia (1906)
(Photograph:AFP)

Ecuador-Colombia (1906)

The Ecuador Earthquake of January 31, 1906, was a magnitude 8.8 earthquake that destroyed Ecuador's coastline region. The death toll stood at 1000.

