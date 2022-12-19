From Japan-Germany to Argentina-France final: Reliving top 5 matches of FIFA World Cup 2022

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

As the FIFA World Cup 2022 is all but over, let's go back and relive the top five matches played in Qatar this time.

Saudi Arabia beating Argentina - the greatest upset in World Cup History

Saudi Arabia beating Argentina is deemed as the greatest upset in the history of FIFA World Cups. The second-lowest ranked team in this edition beating the top contender was something no one saw coming. After trailing 0-1 at the half time, the spirited Saudis made a stunning come back in the next half, hitting two goals inside five minutes to take the lead. This 2-1 score line was enough for them script history at the Lusail stadium.

(Photograph: AFP )

4) Japan stun Germany 2-1 in a World Cup shocker

Japan beating Germany in the group-stage sent shockwaves around the world. The four-time World Cup winners suffered one of their most embarrassing defeats in the tournament's history in Qatar. The Germans were 1-0 up in the 33rd minute and looked comfortable taking this game home. It was then during the fag end of the second half when the Japanese converted two quick chances into goals and sealed the deal. This was also Japan's first win over Germany across all competitions.

(Photograph: AFP )

3) Heated quarterfinal contest between Argentina and Netherlands

The second quarterfinal between the Netherlands and Argentina had everything - drama, action, goals, penalties, kicks, punches and 16 yellow cards. In no way was this a usual footballing contest on the field. Argentina was leading 2-0 up until the 83rd minute before Dutch striker Wout Weghorst slammed one in. Things got intense when he scored another goal just at the 100th minute, equalling the tally. However, during the penalties Argentina won the contest by 4-3.

(Photograph: AFP )

2) Croatia sent Neymar and Brazil packing in a super last-8 show

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil again fell short of winning the coveted trophy. This time in Qatar they were looking in stupendous touch but their journey was cut-short by the 2018-finalist Croatia in the last-8 face-off. Both teams couldn't find the back of net until the end of the first extra-time when Neymar scored a goal in the 105th minute. Later, 3 minutes before the end of the second extra-time, Croatia netted one, forcing the match to go into penalties. Over there, while all four of Croatian players scored, Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed for team yellow.

(Photograph: AFP )

1) Messi's renders himself as GOAT in a thrilling final against France

As regarded by many the greatest final ever, Argentina and France were on top of their game on Sunday night in Lusail. While half of the world was waiting for Mess's Argentina to lift the trophy, others were eager on seeing France stamp its authority like never before. In a six-goal world cup final, Argentina's Lionel Messi scored twice while his club teammate Kylian Mbappe scored his maiden World Cup hattrick for Les Bleus. Argentina held its nerves during the penalties as they beat France 4-2 there to win the trophy for the 3rd time, first since 1986.

(Photograph: AFP )