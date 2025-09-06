LOGIN
  /From Jannik Sinner to Novak Djokovic, players to reach all major slam finals in same year (last five)

From Jannik Sinner to Novak Djokovic, players to reach all major slam finals in same year (last five)

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 11:53 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 11:53 IST

From Jannik Sinner to Novak Djokovic, here is a look at players to reach all Grand Slam finals in the same year. Roger Federer also features on the honourable list having done so in the 2009 season where he also won his only French Open title. 

1. Jannik Sinner (2025)
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Jannik Sinner (2025)

Italian Jannik Sinner is the latest to reach all four major slam finals, having achieved the feat in 2025. He won the Australian Open and Wimbledon at the time of writing while booking his place in the US Open final. He lost the French Open final despite having match points.

2. Novak Djokovic (2023)
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Novak Djokovic (2023)

In 2023, Novak Djokovic reached the finals of all four major slams and won the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open. However, his only disappointment came in London when he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

3. Novak Djokovic (2021)
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Novak Djokovic (2021)

Djokovic also had a fairy tale run in 2021 when he reached the finals of all four slams and was one step away from winning a Grand Slam (all titles in a single year). He won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, but fell short at the US Open when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

4. Novak Djokovic (2015)
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Novak Djokovic (2015)

The Serb first reached all four major slam finals in 2015 when he won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. However, his Grand Slam title was halted by a defeat in the French Open final, where Stan Wawrinka emerged victorious.

5. Roger Federer (2009)
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Roger Federer (2009)

Roger Federer also had a dream run in 2009 when he reached the final of all four majors. Federer won the French Open (his only title in Paris) and Wimbledon but lost to Rafael Nadal in a marathon contest in the Australian Open final before a shocking defeat in the US Open final against Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.

