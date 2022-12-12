From James Cameron to Steven Spielberg: Meet the Golden Globes Best Director nominees

Like other categories, 'Everything Everywhere all the once', 'Elvis' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' have made their place in this leading this category too. Steven Spielberg and James Cameron have made a comeback with their films 'The Fablemans' and 'Avatar 2,' respectively, and have booked places in the Best Director category. Director duo Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan have also bagged a nomination in this category. Take a look at all the nominees.

Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' is one of the most acclaimed dramas of this year's award season. Baz has received a nomination in the category for his outstanding work in the biographical drama.

Martin McDonagh

Acclaimed Irish director Martin McDonagh has nabbed his fifth Golden Globe nomination for his dark comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

Steven Spielberg

Ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg is leading in the Best Director category with his semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans." In his glorious career, Steven has earned 24 Golden Globe nominations and seven wins.

James Cameron

James Cameron has earned his third Golden Globe nomination in the Best Director category for his upcoming film 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' In 2010, James won his second Best Director trophy for his outstanding work in 'Avatar.'

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

This is directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's first Golden Globes nomination for their critically praised drama 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.'

