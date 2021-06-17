From 'Jagame Thandhiram' to 'Malik', big releases from down south heading towards OTT

Starring Dhanush in the lead role, 'Jagame Thandhiram' follows the story of a clever, carefree gangster, who finds himself caught between good and evil in a fight for a place to call home.
Sumo
Streaming on: Amazon prime
Streaming date: N/A
Tamil actor Shiva starrer comedy-drama 'Sumo' is gearing up for a direct OTT release. The premiere date of the movie is expected to be revealed very soon.
Directed by 'February 14' fame SP Hosimin, revolves around a Japanese sumo wrestler named Yoshinori who enters the life of the central character Shiva and his love interest. The rest of the film centres around his backstory and the twists he brings to their life.
Thuglaq Durbar
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Streaming date: N/A
Vijay Sethupathi starrer political drama 'Thuglaq Durbar' will release on Disney + Hotstar very soon. Written and directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal, the movie follows the story of a budding politician played by Sethupathi.
Netrikann
Streaming on: Disney + Hotstar
Streaming date: N/A
Nayanthara starrer highly anticipated upcoming thriller drama 'Netrikann' is expected to release on Disney + Hotstar this July. Reportedly, the upcoming movie is an official adaptation of the 2011-released Korean crime thriller 'Blind'. In the movie, Nayanthara is said to be playing the role of a visually impaired ex-police cadet who is on a mission to track a dangerous psycho killer.
Malik
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Streaming date: N/A
Fahadh Faasil’s 'Malik' was scheduled to hit the theatres along with Mohanlal’s 'Marakkar' on May 13 this year, but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the movie is set to release on a streaming platform.
Cold Case
Streaming on: N/A
Streaming date: N/A
Prithviraj’s most anticipated upcoming thriller is heading for a direct OTT release and more details are awaited about the platform and the release date. Directed by Thanu Balak, the movie also stars Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai and more.
Churuli
Streaming on: Amazon Prime
Streaming date: N/A
Jallikattu fame Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial 'Churuli'. The science-fiction mystery film tells the story of two men who go in search of a man named Mayiladupuram Joy. However, they get stuck in a time loop in the forest as eerie mysteries unfold.