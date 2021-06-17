From 'Jagame Thandhiram' to 'Malik', big releases from down south heading towards OTT

Sumo

Tamil actor Shiva starrer comedy-drama 'Sumo' is gearing up for a direct OTT release. The premiere date of the movie is expected to be revealed very soon.



Directed by 'February 14' fame SP Hosimin, revolves around a Japanese sumo wrestler named Yoshinori who enters the life of the central character Shiva and his love interest. The rest of the film centres around his backstory and the twists he brings to their life.

