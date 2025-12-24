/From Jacques Kallis to Ricky Ponting: Top 5 run-scorers in Boxing Day Tests

Top run-scorers in Boxing Day Tests have dominated at the MCG with multiple centuries, big individual scores, and impressive batting averages, leaving a mark on cricket history over the years.
Steve Waugh played 16 Boxing Day Tests between 1985 and 2003, scoring 1,261 runs. He averaged 57.31 with three centuries, and his highest score was 131 not out, making him one of the top run-scorers at the MCG.
Gary Kirsten featured in 11 Boxing Day Tests from 1993 to 2003, scoring 1,128 runs. He averaged 66.35 with three hundreds, including a best of 275, showing incredible consistency and dominance at the crease.
Jacques Kallis played eight Boxing Day Tests between 1997 and 2004, amassing 846 runs. He scored four centuries with an impressive average of 65.07, his highest score being 177, underlining his class as one of the greatest all-rounders.
Allan Border appeared in 13 Boxing Day Tests from 1980 to 1993, scoring 796 runs at an average of 37.90. He hit two centuries, with a best score of 163, leading Australia’s batting in several crucial matches.
Ricky Ponting played eight Boxing Day Tests between 1995 and 2004, scoring 775 runs. He averaged 77.50 with two centuries, and his highest score was 257, making him a key figure in Australia’s batting lineup at the MCG.