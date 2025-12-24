LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Jacques Kallis to Ricky Ponting: Top 5 run-scorers in Boxing Day Tests

From Jacques Kallis to Ricky Ponting: Top 5 run-scorers in Boxing Day Tests

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 21:50 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 21:50 IST

Top run-scorers in Boxing Day Tests have dominated at the MCG with multiple centuries, big individual scores, and impressive batting averages, leaving a mark on cricket history over the years.

Steve Waugh (Australia)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Waugh (Australia)

Steve Waugh played 16 Boxing Day Tests between 1985 and 2003, scoring 1,261 runs. He averaged 57.31 with three centuries, and his highest score was 131 not out, making him one of the top run-scorers at the MCG.

Gary Kirsten (South Africa)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gary Kirsten (South Africa)

Gary Kirsten featured in 11 Boxing Day Tests from 1993 to 2003, scoring 1,128 runs. He averaged 66.35 with three hundreds, including a best of 275, showing incredible consistency and dominance at the crease.

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Jacques Kallis played eight Boxing Day Tests between 1997 and 2004, amassing 846 runs. He scored four centuries with an impressive average of 65.07, his highest score being 177, underlining his class as one of the greatest all-rounders.

Allan Border (Australia)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Allan Border (Australia)

Allan Border appeared in 13 Boxing Day Tests from 1980 to 1993, scoring 796 runs at an average of 37.90. He hit two centuries, with a best score of 163, leading Australia’s batting in several crucial matches.

Ricky Ponting (Australia)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ricky Ponting (Australia)

Ricky Ponting played eight Boxing Day Tests between 1995 and 2004, scoring 775 runs. He averaged 77.50 with two centuries, and his highest score was 257, making him a key figure in Australia’s batting lineup at the MCG.

Trending Photo

5 bowlers with most wickets in Boxing Day Tests: Shane Warne leads, check others
5

5 bowlers with most wickets in Boxing Day Tests: Shane Warne leads, check others

Binge-worthy or binge-regret? The OTT shows we couldn't look away from | Yearender 2025
8

Binge-worthy or binge-regret? The OTT shows we couldn't look away from | Yearender 2025

From Jacques Kallis to Ricky Ponting: Top 5 run-scorers in Boxing Day Tests
5

From Jacques Kallis to Ricky Ponting: Top 5 run-scorers in Boxing Day Tests

5 ways watching ‘Reels’ damage your brain
5

5 ways watching ‘Reels’ damage your brain

Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more
6

Anil Kapoor turns 69: 5 iconic movies with legendary Bollywood actresses- Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and more