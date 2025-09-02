/From Jacques Kallis to AB de Villiers, 5 batters with most Runs in England vs South Africa ODIs

From Jacques Kallis to AB de Villiers, here is a list of five batters with most Runs in England vs South Africa ODIs. The list also has notable mentions of Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and Graeme Smith.
Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis is top of the list with 1054 runs in 38 innings against England. Kallis has 107 runs as his best, which is also his only hundred against the island nation.
Hashim Amla is second with 976 runs in 21 innings and as enjoyed playing against the 2019 world champions. He has a best of 150 runs, which is one of two hundreds scored by him against England.
Quinton de Kock also enjoyed his time playing against England, amassing 906 runs in 18 innings. He scored three hundreds against England with a best of an unbeaten 138.
Known for his attacking batting style, AB de Villiers scored 862 runs in 29 innings. His stellar run included two hundreds with a best of 121 while scoring at an average of 37.47.
Graeme Smith comes fifth on the list with 849 runs in 24 innings and led South Africa for more than a decade. He scored three hundreds against South Africa with a best of 141 runs.