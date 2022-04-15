From Israel to Italy: Christian worshippers mark Good Friday

Pope Francis presided over the Liturgy of the Lord's Passion on Good Friday at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. He also held two services, including a candlelight "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) procession around Rome's Colosseum.
This year, the Vatican's decision to have both Ukrainians and Russians take part in the procession has caused friction with Ukrainian Catholic leaders, who want it to be reconsidered.
Israel
Carrying wooden crosses and singing hymns, Catholic Christians held a procession in the Old City of Jerusalem on Good Friday retracing what is traditionally held to be the route that Jesus took to his crucifixion.
Worshippers who follow the Western calendar began the Easter festival of Good Friday with the procession through the Via Dolorosa to the Holy Sepulchre church where Christians believe Jesus was buried, before rising from the dead three days later.
The Via Dolorosa starts from the Ecce Homo Convent and leads to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and along the route there are the 14 "Stations of the Cross".
The first station is where Jesus was believed to have been condemned to death. The last is the tomb where Christians believe he was buried.
France
Hundreds of Catholic worshippers gathered for prayer and song outside Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Good Friday, three years to the day after its roof was destroyed in a massive blaze.
A few hundred people gathered on Friday on the Ile de la Cite, in the middle of the river Seine, to listen to a sermon under the shadow of a crane and scaffolding that has cloaked the 12th-century church since the blaze.
"We believe that You are here with us, by our side, to return peace to us in the heart of the storm," the cathedral's rector Patrick Chauvet said in the square outside the famous landmark.
Chauvet led the service along with Archbishop Georges Pontier, who is temporarily heading the archdiocese of Paris after Michel Aupetit resigned late last year.
Czech Republic
Disguised in white masks and black outfits, marchers walked with wooden rattles through the Czech town of Ceske Budejovice on Friday (April 15) marking the Christian holiday of Good Friday.
According to traditional belief, the noise scares away Judas, the apostle who Christians believe betrayed Jesus Christ for 30 pieces of silver.
The tradition has a long history and was kept in many villages and small towns in the past, organiser Vitezslav Marcik said.
In 2020, the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the participants were required to keep a two-metre distance and wear face coverings.
Philippines
Catholics in the Philippine capital of Manila whipped themselves as a form of devotion to Jesus Christ. Those who whipped and flagellated themselves said they believed it would cure illnesses and grant salvation from their sins on Good Friday.
The Catholic Church has expressed disapproval of these self-punishments as misinterpretations of faith, saying prayers and sincere repentance are enough to commemorate the observance of Lent, but devotees believe the rites will cleanse away their sins, cure illnesses and even grant wishes.
Costa Rica
Women carried a statue of the Virgin Mary during the Good Friday procession in Canas. Ticos fast, repent and meditate on this day in honour of the suffering endured by Jesus Christ on the cross.
Colombia
Members of the Nazarenos brotherhood took part during the Good Friday procession in Zipaquira. Catholics take part in ceremonial pilgrimages throughout the Holy Week in Colombia.