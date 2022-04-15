From Israel to Italy: Christian worshippers mark Good Friday

Israel

Carrying wooden crosses and singing hymns, Catholic Christians held a procession in the Old City of Jerusalem on Good Friday retracing what is traditionally held to be the route that Jesus took to his crucifixion.

Worshippers who follow the Western calendar began the Easter festival of Good Friday with the procession through the Via Dolorosa to the Holy Sepulchre church where Christians believe Jesus was buried, before rising from the dead three days later.

The Via Dolorosa starts from the Ecce Homo Convent and leads to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and along the route there are the 14 "Stations of the Cross".

The first station is where Jesus was believed to have been condemned to death. The last is the tomb where Christians believe he was buried.

(Photograph:AFP)