From Ishan Kishan's most sixes to Jofra Archer's most dots - Here are 'MOST' of IPL 2020

Get WION News app for latest news
From Ishan Kishan's most sixes to Jofra Archer's most dots. Let's take a look at players with MOST in IPL 2020:
KXIP skipper and Orange Cap holder KL Rahul has most number of dots and singles. The Karnataka-based cricketer has 176 dots and 223 singles this year.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli is known to be quick between the wickets. RCB skipper has run most doubles. The tally stands at 54.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer, Devdutt Padikkal, and Jonny Bairstow have jointly ran most threes in IPL. The batsmen have run three 3s.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Shikhar Dhawan has had a prolific form in Indian Premier League 2020. He stands in second in the list of Orange Cap and has smashed 64 boundaries.
(Photograph:IANS)
Fives have been the rare run in a match. De Kock and Ben Stokes have one such rare run in their account.
Mumbai's leading run-getter Ishan Kishan has most sixes in IPL 2020. The young gun has smashed 29 sixes this season.
Rajasthan's Jofra Archer has had a good IPL season. He has been one of the most efficient bowler in IPL 2020. He had 176 dots to his name.
Rashid Khan was Warner's main man this season. The Afghan spin wizard scalped 20 wickets in 16 matches. He is also the guy who conceded more singles. The Afghan conceded 169 singles.
(Photograph:PTI)
Both bowlers jointly have conceded 28 doubles.
Nortje and Khalil both jointly have conceded four 3s in IPL 2020.
Another Mumbai Indians paceman Trent Boult has had a splendid IPL season. The Kiwi has scalped 22 wickets this season. Despite a great 2020, the Kiwi has conceded 59 fours.
Both bowlers have had a shaky season. Despite scalping wickets, they have conceded most sixes! Both have conceded 21 sixes.