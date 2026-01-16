LOGIN
From Ishan Kishan to Shubman Gill, 5 highest maiden hundred in ODIs for India

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 16:35 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 16:35 IST

From Ishan Kishan to Shubman Gill here is a look at five highest maiden hundred in ODIs for India. This list also features the likes of legendary names likes Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Dinesh Mongia. 

1. Ishan Kishan – 210 Runs vs Bangladesh (10 Dec 2022)
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Ishan Kishan – 210 Runs vs Bangladesh (10 Dec 2022)

Ishan Kishan registered one of the most extraordinary maiden centuries in men’s ODI cricket when he scored 210 runs for India against Bangladesh on 10 December 2022, marking the highest maiden hundred by an Indian batter in the format. Displaying remarkable power and aggression, Kishan dominated the bowling attack with an array of towering sixes and crisp boundaries, turning the innings into a statement of intent from the outset.

2. Kapil Dev – 175* Runs vs Zimbabwe (18 Jun 1983)
(Photograph: X)

2. Kapil Dev – 175* Runs vs Zimbabwe (18 Jun 1983)

Kapil Dev produced one of the most iconic innings in Indian cricket history by scoring the highest maiden hundred in ODIs for India, a legendary 175 not out against Zimbabwe on 18 June 1983 during the Prudential World Cup. Walking in with India reeling at 17 for 5, the captain played a fearless and counterattacking knock, smashing boundaries with incredible power and composure under pressure.

3. Dinesh Mongia – 159* Runs vs Zimbabwe (19 Mar 2002)
(Photograph: Espn)

3. Dinesh Mongia – 159* Runs vs Zimbabwe (19 Mar 2002)

Dinesh Mongia etched his name into Indian cricket’s record books by scoring 159 not out against Zimbabwe on 19 March 2002, registering one of the highest maiden hundreds in ODIs for India. Batting with remarkable composure and control, Mongia anchored the innings superbly, combining steady accumulation with timely acceleration to dominate the opposition bowling attack.

4. MS Dhoni – 148 Runs vs Pakistan (5 April 2005)
(Photograph: AFP)

4. MS Dhoni – 148 Runs vs Pakistan (5 April 2005)

MS Dhoni announced his arrival on the international stage in emphatic fashion by scoring 148 runs against Pakistan on 5 April 2005, registering one of the highest maiden hundreds in ODIs for India. Batting at Visakhapatnam, the young wicketkeeper-batter played a fearless innings, dismantling a formidable Pakistan bowling attack with his trademark power and innovative strokeplay.

5. Shubman Gill – 130 Runs vs Zimbabwe (22 Aug 2022)
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Shubman Gill – 130 Runs vs Zimbabwe (22 Aug 2022)

Shubman Gill registered the highest maiden ODI hundred for India in a successful run chase by scoring a classy 130 runs against Zimbabwe on 22 August 2022. Displaying exceptional composure and maturity beyond his years, Gill paced his innings beautifully, mixing elegant strokeplay with smart shot selection.

