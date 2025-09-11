/From Ishan Kishan to Glenn Maxwell, 5 players to score fastest 200 in ODIs

From Ishan Kishan to Glenn Maxwell, here is a look at five players to score fastest 200 in ODIs. The list also features the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag.
Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest 200 in ODIs when he scored 210 against Bangladesh in 2022. Despite his heroics, he was not India’s preferred first choice for the ODI World Cup in 2023, with that spot going to Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.
In the 2023 ODI World Cup, Glenn Maxwell scored a record double ton against Afghanistan as he completed the double ton in 128 balls. Interestingly, he also holds the record for the highest individual score in the second innings of an ODI match with 201 unbeaten.
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka became the first batter from his nation to score a double hundred in ODIs when his side faced Afghanistan. Nissanka scored an unbeaten 210 with the double ton coming in 136 balls.
Chris Gayle also joined the elite club in 2015 during the ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand when his West Indies side faced Zimbabwe. He completed his double ton in 138 balls, while his innings consisted of 10 fours and 16 sixes.
India’s Virender Sehwag was also in top form in December 2011 when he scored 219 against the West Indies in Indore. His innings consisted of 25 fours and 7 sixes before the legendary batter was dismissed.