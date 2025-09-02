/From Isak to Ekitike: 5 biggest Premier League transfers of summer 2025

Liverpool dominated the 2025 summer transfer window with record signings like Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, making them the Premier League’s top spenders on the five most expensive transfers.
Alexander Isak became the most expensive player in Premier League history after joining Liverpool for €145m ($156.6m). The Swedish striker pushed for the move and is now the star signing as Liverpool look to win more trophies this season.
Florian Wirtz signed for Liverpool in a whopping €125m ($135m) deal. The young German midfielder is renowned for his precise passing and technical skill. He joins to help strengthen the team as Liverpool build for a new era post Jurgen Klopp.
Hugo Ekitike landed at Anfield in a blockbuster €95m ($102.6m) switch from Frankfurt. After turning down several top clubs, the French forward is now Liverpool’s new frontman, expected to lead their attack with confidence.
In one of the window’s surprise moves, Newcastle spent €90m ($97.2m) on Nick Woltemade. Signed as a replacement for Isak, the German striker faces huge expectations at St. James’ Park after a rapid deal was struck.
Benjamin Sesko joined Manchester United in a €76.5m ($82.6m) move after Arsenal pulled out of the race. The Slovenian striker arrives at Old Trafford with a reputation for goals, ready to power United back to the top of English football.