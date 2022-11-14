From Ireland's delight to Kohli's dazzle: Top moments from T20 WC 2022 tournament

Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 01:39 AM(IST)

England beat Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to win the Twenty20 World Cup. The win also means rounding off four weeks of high-octane cricket action in Australia. Here are top moments from the tournament.

England perfection

It was destined in the eyes of their fans to be an India versus Pakistan final.

But nobody told openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler as they put on an outstanding display of batting in the semi-final against India in one of the finest English displays of all time.

In front of a packed pro-India crowd at the Adelaide Oval, unbeaten man-of-the-match Hales blasted 86 off 47 balls and skipper Buttler struck 80 not out in a scarcely believable 10-wicket annihilation.

It was particularly satisfying for Hales, who only returned for the World Cup after more than three years in the international wilderness.

(Photograph:AFP)